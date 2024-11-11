News: Defence Secretary impressed by Magtec's cutting-edge electric technologies for battlefields
By Tom Austen
The Secretary of State for Defence has visited Magtec in Rotherham to see the company’s cutting-edge hybrid drive systems for battlefield electrification, stealth mobility and improved sustainability.
The Rt Hon John Healey MP toured the company’s design and manufacturing facility in Templeborough and met with company directors, senior engineers and apprentices.
Magtec demonstrated the drivability of its hybrid MAN support vehicle for creating and distributing power networks across battlefields. It showcased its hybrid Foxhound vehicle for light infantry and specialist troop operations. The company highlighted its advanced capabilities for other defence applications, such as replacing big diesel motors with small silent technology. Additionally, it displayed its raft assembly for the UK’s largest fleet of heavy electric vehicles.
Magtec is a member of the British Army’s programme to develop technologies for battlefield electrification and deliver multiple technical and operational enhancements.
John Healey said: “This is a deeply impressive company with the long established manufacturing skills and the creative flair to improve the battlefield performance and the environmental performance of military vehicles. I am proud to see such stand-out British engineering based in Rotherham.”
Mr Healey is Member of Parliament for Rawmarsh and Conisbrough and served as Shadow Secretary of State for Defence from 2020 until 2024. He was appointed Secretary of State for Defence in July 2024.
Andrew Gilligan, managing director of Magtec, said: “The Defence Secretary’s visit enthused the whole team and we were thrilled to have had the opportunity to show him around our facility. Magtec is a UK company at the forefront of electric technologies for the battlefields and disaster zones of the future, strengthening the UK’s sovereign capability and creating skilled jobs in South Yorkshire.”
