News: Liberty Steel asks for creditor support over restructure - reports
By Tom Austen
Liberty's Speciality Steels UK (SSUK), which has operations in Rotherham, is pressing ahead with a resturcture, according to reports.
According to Sky News the move will likely impact on the company's creditors, but not lead to redundancies.
The company, part of Sanjeev Gupta's GFG Alliance, was hit by the collapse of Greensill, a specialist in invoice financing that operated with less regulation than the traditional banks. Liberty put in place a specialist committe to accelerate a restructuring and refinancing project which has seen investment and focus on Aldwarke in Rotherham.
In April, Liberty signed a new framework agreement with its major creditors that would enable it to consolidate its UK steel businesses "under a new entity with a simpler structure, a strong balance sheet and greater access to third party finance and investment."
Reports now say that approval through the courts is being sought for the restructuring which would reduce the company's debts but needs the approval of the majority of creditors.
UK operations have since October 2021 been supported by £210m loss funding by Liberty's shareholder to maintain employment, operations, and growth potential. 2023 included a restructuring programme affecting 440 roles - including 185 roles at its Rotherham sites.
Jeffrey Kabel, Liberty Steel group chief transformation officer, told Sky News: "After making significant progress to stabilise the business and refocus it on high value specialist products, we're now addressing the debt position of the company to create a stronger speciality business going forward.
"Our plan, which is backed by customers, is the best route forward for all stakeholders and we're confident in winning the support of our creditors for the essential actions required to complete SSUK's recovery."
In recent months there has been little sign of production at the Rotherham electric arc furnace (EAF), at least during the day, and there have been reports of the workforce remaining on furlough and late wage payments.
In 2022, HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) issued a petition to have the speciality steel company wound up, but later backed down. Financial firms Citibank and Credit Suisse were considering whether to continue with their own winding up petition.
The operational restructuring plan implemented focused Liberty’s steel businesses in the UK on supplying strategic aerospace, defence and energy customers, strengthening financial performance significantly. This is said to have improved operational and commercial viability and has enabled development of a comprehensive plan that aims to take EAF melting capacity at Rotherham to 2 million tonnes per annum quickly and cost effectively, and with significantly lower emissions compared with coal-based blast furnaces.
Liberty Steel website
Images: Google Maps
