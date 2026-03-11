News: Rebranded Rotherham venue set to reopen
By Tom Austen
A prominent venue in Rotherham town centre has closed for a rebrand, with plans to reopen with Irish cheer, just in time for St Patrick's Day, reports Visit Rotherham.
At Westgate Chambers, which has been undergoing a multimillion pound regeneration programme, the former Co-op building has long been a part of the evening circuit - as Milano's, Switch and the Jaxx bar.
Maximum Leisure, which currently operates venues in Rotherham including neighbours, Elliotts, has taken the decision to rebrand the Jaxx Bar and convert it into "The Westgate."
Posts on social media point to it being a sister venue to Elliotts, offering live music, darts and pool.
Fans of the resurgence of stout, will notice the large Guinness vinyl on the new frontage.
The Westgate is set to open on Friday March 13 with Sheffield's Sharon Dreadz bringing the best of Irish / rock / pop / indie and country.
There is plenty of regeneration happening in the area. The new pub is across the road from the recently opened Empire Theatre, with work currently underway on Rotherham Council's multimillion pound improvement scheme on Corporation Street and Riverside Gardens - a new public space which will form a key gateway to the flagship Forge Island leisure development and wider town centre.
The Grade II listed part of Westgate Chambers (where Elliotts is housed) was originally a fine residence built in 1794 by the architect John Platt for himself. Platt sold the house in 1808 but remained in occupation until his death in 1810. The part of the house further to the left was demolished when Main Street was constructed.
The Westgate Facebook page
Images: Tom Austen
