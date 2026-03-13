News: Rotherham Hospice appoints new ambassadors
By Tom Austen
Four leading local figures have joined Rotherham Hospice as ambassadors.
Phil Smith, Scott Thorpe, Jamie Sharp and Allie Dransfield are helping the hospice on Broom Road raise awareness, inspire fundraising and keep hospice care firmly in the heart of our community.
As an independent charity, Rotherham Hospice relies on community support to continue providing personalised, compassionate end of life care. It costs £10.2m each year to run our services. Just 37% of that is funded, meaning it must raise £6.6m every year to continue supporting local people.
Rotherham-born and raised, Phil Smith has built an internationally successful career in banking, investment management and technology. Recently appointed Independent Non-Executive Director at Rotherham United, Phil has long been a passionate supporter of both the football club and the town it represents.
His connection to the hospice, however, is deeply personal.
“I’ve had three family members come through the hospice over the last 20 years,” Phil said. “Every single time, they did something for the family that was quite important.
“I think treating people in palliative care is probably the most important thing you can do in society. It’s not just about the person in care, it’s about the family around them who are feeling the grief and loss. There’s nothing else that could beat it.”
Scott Thorpe, CEO of TMG Mortgage Network, has already demonstrated his commitment to the hospice through transformative partnerships — including gifting the naming rights of Parkgate FC’s ground to create the Rotherham Hospice Community Stadium.
A proud Rotherham lad, Scott sees the role as a natural extension of his community work.
“It’s about giving back,” he said. “We’ve had staff who’ve been through the hospice experience. It means everything to the town. We’ve all got to look after the families and people around us.”
Beyond fundraising, Scott hopes to use his business expertise to support the hospice’s long-term sustainability. “Raise loads of money, but ultimately awareness — and how we in business can help guide the way the hospice raises money.”
Jamie Sharp, Business Manager at MTL Advanced, has supported Rotherham Hospice for many years through corporate partnerships and hands-on community projects.
Most recently, MTL Advanced apprentices manufactured hundreds of steel feathers for the hospice’s Feather Appeal at Wentworth Woodhouse — demonstrating the power of skills, craftsmanship and compassion working together.
“I was fortunate not to have a personal connection through loss at first — it was through business,” Jamie explained. “But once you understand what the hospice is about and how it supports families, you just carry on helping.”
For Jamie, the ambassador role is also about education and legacy. “It’s been great getting younger apprentices involved and helping them understand what a hospice is and does. Through the company, we want to continue generating revenue and media exposure to support the hospice.”
Born and raised in Rotherham, Allie’s connection to the hospice runs deep. From fundraising as a young dancer in annual shows organised by her dance teacher, Miss Wendy Hewitt, to supporting the hospice lottery through her family, the charity has always been part of her life.
Allie said: “I am truly honoured to become an ambassador. As someone born and raised in the town, and a long-standing supporter of the hospice, this charity means a great deal to me personally.
"Having seen first-hand the incredible difference the hospice makes within our community, I am proud to use my voice to help raise awareness, champion its fundraising efforts, and ensure it can continue delivering its vital work across Rotherham for generations to come.”
Rotherham Hospice website
Images: Rotherham Hospice
