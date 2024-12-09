News: First festive season at Forge Island
By Tom Austen
Visitors to Forge Island in Rotherham can now enjoy some extra special "sparkle" lighting up the new leisure destination throughout the festive season.
To mark its first Christmas since completion, nationwide place maker, Muse – who delivered the scheme in partnership with Rotherham Council – has funded a new light installation in the form of a giant present wrapped in a bow which is now in situ in the attractive waterside setting.
The new landmark development for the town, Forge Island, which officially launched with a special celebration event in September, is home to independent movie theatre, The Arc Cinema and Travelodge Hotel, with a host of eateries set to join the neighbourhood in the coming months.
Raife Gale, Senior Project Manager at Muse said: “We wanted to celebrate the first Christmas season here with something special, and we hope this striking light installation will help spread a little festive cheer. I know there will be lots of people heading to the cinema to enjoy a Christmas film or visiting from further afield to stay at the hotel whilst seeing friends and family locally – and this is a gift from us to welcome everyone coming to enjoy Forge Island.”
The new light installation is a welcome addition to Rotherham town centre’s colourful Christmas illuminations – with hundreds of local people attending the town centre’s official light switch on earlier this month. Forge Island played its part in the celebrations – with processional performances from Punjabi Roots Dhol drummers across the new pedestrian bridge; a sound and light installation entitled ‘Breathe’ by Sheffield-based theatre company Pif-Paf and Moon Palace – a former school bus converted into a mobile observatory and artwork - parking up to offer people an opportunity to ‘star gaze’ on site.
Advertisement
Andrew Bramidge, Strategic Director for Regeneration and Environment at Rotherham Council: "The light installation at Forge Island looks fantastic and we'd love to see shoppers visiting Forge Island to take photos with it. We'd like to thank Muse for gifting the installation to Rotherham this Christmas.
"Forge Island is a key part of Rotherham town centre's bright future and we can't wait to welcome new food and drink offers over the coming months to join Arc Cinema and Travelodge. There's lots of work going on behind the scenes and announcements will follow soon, but in the meantime, we'd urge everyone to try Arc Cinema - especially with Christmas blockbusters hitting the screens - with free 3.5-hour parking for cinema goers."
In addition to big name showings including Moana 2 and Wicked, Arc are getting into the Christmas spirit with classic Christmas films for £5, event cinema with The Nutcracker and A Christmas Carol, discounted family tickets, and a prize draw.
Forge Island has been completely transformed from a derelict site – which has historical significance as a former foundry and an iron works – into a flagship leisure destination for the town. Together with Rotherham Markets, the improvements at Forge Island are a key part of Rotherham Council’s large-scale regeneration plans which are a catalyst for kickstarting new life into the heart of the borough.
It is hoped that Forge Island will continue to be a central hub for family-friendly activities year-round and the team are exploring opportunities for even more activities to complement other events across the town.
Forge Island is located next to Rotherham train and tram station and there is free parking available on site for cinemagoers and Travelodge users. It is also free to park in all other Council-owned off-street town centre car parks every weekend.
Forge Island website
Images: Muse / RMBC
To mark its first Christmas since completion, nationwide place maker, Muse – who delivered the scheme in partnership with Rotherham Council – has funded a new light installation in the form of a giant present wrapped in a bow which is now in situ in the attractive waterside setting.
The new landmark development for the town, Forge Island, which officially launched with a special celebration event in September, is home to independent movie theatre, The Arc Cinema and Travelodge Hotel, with a host of eateries set to join the neighbourhood in the coming months.
Raife Gale, Senior Project Manager at Muse said: “We wanted to celebrate the first Christmas season here with something special, and we hope this striking light installation will help spread a little festive cheer. I know there will be lots of people heading to the cinema to enjoy a Christmas film or visiting from further afield to stay at the hotel whilst seeing friends and family locally – and this is a gift from us to welcome everyone coming to enjoy Forge Island.”
The new light installation is a welcome addition to Rotherham town centre’s colourful Christmas illuminations – with hundreds of local people attending the town centre’s official light switch on earlier this month. Forge Island played its part in the celebrations – with processional performances from Punjabi Roots Dhol drummers across the new pedestrian bridge; a sound and light installation entitled ‘Breathe’ by Sheffield-based theatre company Pif-Paf and Moon Palace – a former school bus converted into a mobile observatory and artwork - parking up to offer people an opportunity to ‘star gaze’ on site.
Advertisement
Andrew Bramidge, Strategic Director for Regeneration and Environment at Rotherham Council: "The light installation at Forge Island looks fantastic and we'd love to see shoppers visiting Forge Island to take photos with it. We'd like to thank Muse for gifting the installation to Rotherham this Christmas.
"Forge Island is a key part of Rotherham town centre's bright future and we can't wait to welcome new food and drink offers over the coming months to join Arc Cinema and Travelodge. There's lots of work going on behind the scenes and announcements will follow soon, but in the meantime, we'd urge everyone to try Arc Cinema - especially with Christmas blockbusters hitting the screens - with free 3.5-hour parking for cinema goers."
In addition to big name showings including Moana 2 and Wicked, Arc are getting into the Christmas spirit with classic Christmas films for £5, event cinema with The Nutcracker and A Christmas Carol, discounted family tickets, and a prize draw.
Forge Island has been completely transformed from a derelict site – which has historical significance as a former foundry and an iron works – into a flagship leisure destination for the town. Together with Rotherham Markets, the improvements at Forge Island are a key part of Rotherham Council’s large-scale regeneration plans which are a catalyst for kickstarting new life into the heart of the borough.
It is hoped that Forge Island will continue to be a central hub for family-friendly activities year-round and the team are exploring opportunities for even more activities to complement other events across the town.
Forge Island is located next to Rotherham train and tram station and there is free parking available on site for cinemagoers and Travelodge users. It is also free to park in all other Council-owned off-street town centre car parks every weekend.
Forge Island website
Images: Muse / RMBC
1 comments:
Pity the wind seems to have wrecked this already
Post a Comment