News: Rotherham colliery restoration plans updated
By Tom Austen
A planning application has been submitted to make changes to a reclamation scheme of Maltby Colliery in Rotherham that would have seen the Green Belt returned into woodland and grassland by 2023.
Owned and operated by Hargreaves Services plc, the 500 acre colliery was mined for over 100 years until geological conditions could not be overcome and underground operations ceased in 2013.
It had been expected to continue coal production until 2025 but the winding tower was brought down in 2014 and the mine shafts have been filled and capped. With the sudden closure, the future restoration scheme, included in the planning permission for the mine's operation, was re-examined and plans were approved in 2017.
Rothbiz reported earlier this year on the intention of the site owner to update the plans.
The 2017 scheme, which has been delayed by COVID, involved cut and fill operations and the importation of 1.32 million tonnes of suitable fill material and 150,000 tonnes of soil making materials. The 2024 scheme includes the importation of approximately 1.63 million cubic metres of suitable fill, including soil making materials, and would extend the restoration until the end of September 2033.
The latest application also confirms proposals to develop a quarry on the north east part of the pit yard which would provide for the extraction of 3.9 million tonnes of magnesian limestone to supply local markets and those further afield.
After quarrying and backfilling, a development platform for beneficial employment use would be created.
Reagrding traffic impacts, the plans explain: "It is assumed that approximately 300,000 tonnes per annum of fill, including soil making materials, will be imported by HGVs using the existing site access off the A631 Tickhill Road during the Proposed Development.
"Mineral export by HGVs will be approximately 200,000 tonnes per annum during Phases 3 to 7 inclusive [up to 2029] and it is envisaged that two thirds will be round trip movements importing fill on the return leg to the Site. This will generate an average of 128 HGV movements (64 in/64 out) per working day similar to the currently approved reclamation scheme. It is assumed that the remainder of the fill import and mineral export will be by train using the existing rail head on the pit yard until the end of September 2033, with up to 16 trains per week."
It is envisaged that fill material will typically include inert and/or non-hazardous wastes such as construction and demolition arisings. A permit from the Environment Agency will be required.
Applicants, Maltby Management Limited (MML), add that the new scheme "represents a safe, sustainable and appropriate proposal which is achievable in both a practical and economic sense and is not reliant on European, national or local government funding which is no longer considered available.
"MML anticipate that any ‘gate fee’ revenue received from the import of fill, including and soil making materials, to the Site will contribute towards the cost of implementing the reclamation of the Colliery Tip and MML will need to finance any residual balance to complete the Scheme where necessary."
In 2023 Hargreaves exchanged contracts on 28-acre site at Maltby for the sale of 185 residential plots that will generate gross proceeds of £4.9m.
Hargreaves website
Images: Google Maps
Hargreaves website
Images: Google Maps
