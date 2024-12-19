News: £26m allocated for new Rotherham cycle schemes
By Tom Austen
The latest schemes aimed at improving options for public transport, walking, wheeling and cycling in Rotherham will cost around £26m, according to the latest update from transport bosses at Rotherham Council.
Consultation for a scheme in the Eastwood area began in October with the proposals for the installation of new bus lanes and cycle lanes to create a sustainable transport corridor incorporating Fitzwilliam Road and St Ann's Roundabout.
Last month, consultation began on a similar scheme for the Moorgate and Broom area which is also set to address issues at Stag roundabout.
Matthew Reynolds, Head of Transportation Infrastructure Service at Rotherham Council, recently updated elected members on the new projects, saying that £16m had been allocated for the Eastwood scheme and around £10m allocated for the Moorgate and Broom Network Improvements.
The funding is coming from the City Region Sustainable Transport Settlements (CRSTS), £570m from the government to the region to bring significant improvements to South Yorkshire’s transport system.
For the Eastwood scheme, the biggest change proposed is for St Ann's Roundabout, where the council is proposing to bring the crossings up to ground level and fill in the subways to make the space feel more welcoming. For Fitzwilliam Road the plan is to provide bus priority and separate cycleways.
A bus lane in the Rotherham-bound direction would make bus services faster and more reliable and the bus lane at Mushroom roundabout would be extended to Chesterton Road. Painted cycle lanes are set to be replaced with dedicated cycle tracks to separate cyclists from motor traffic and improve safety and new designated parking spaces are also included.
£4.6m has been set aside for additional ideas proposed by the community for improvements in the neighbourhoods - streetlighting, road resurfacing, new crossings, addressing parking issues around the local schools.
The Broom Road / Wickersley Corridor Sustainable Transport Scheme includes work at Stag roundabout, sustainable travel measures on Wickersley Road, the extension of the recently completed Broom Road cycleway, and an Active Travel Scheme in the Moorgate area.
A segregated footway and cycle route is planned from the existing scheme at Clifton Roundabout, through to Brecks roundabout.
Matthew Reynolds explained that the cycle scheme at Eastwood was a very difficult scheme. He said: "It is probably going to be more difficult to deliver than any other scheme we have on the books at the moment."
The council confirmed that there are issues at St Ann's Roundabout such as the subways and for bus operators. There are also some "considerable implications" in the area such as utilities in the middle of the roundabout and that run down Fitzwilliam Road. Flooding and disruption during the works were also being taken into account.
Reynolds added: "We are working really closely with the community, as much as we can, to understand what the concerns are and how we can improve the project. We are at the absolute first stage of feasability - there is plenty of time to shape it and plenty of time to work with people. Ultimately, we want to do that because we want something that everybody understands and buys into, and can see the bigger picture as to why we are doing these kind of schemes."
The funding deadline for the £16m project is March 2027 and Galliford Try Construction Ltd is working on the scheme.
The completion deadline in the current programme for the £10m project is January 2027. Esh Councstruction has signed up to deliver the scheme.
Reynolds added: "Again we are at the very early stages of consultation and engagement so we want to hear everyone's views on this."
RMBC consultation website
Images: RMBC / Google Maps
RMBC consultation website
Images: RMBC / Google Maps
3 comments:
Would anyone be brave enough to cycle through Eastwood?
The cost of this scheme will be a lot more than £26m when you factor in the impact of businesses shutting up shop. Yet those figures and costs have never been a material consideration.
RMBC should be doing everything it possibly can to bring people back into Rotherham, not making the town centre more difficult to access.
Please, Rotherham Council don't go ahead with this scheme.
What a waste of money, people hardly use the existing lanes let alone this!
Put the money to better use like proper pot hole repairs!
Post a Comment