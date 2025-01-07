News: Housebuilder purchases land for 300 new properties in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
Jones Homes Yorkshire has purchased the land for three new phases of new homes in Maltby, Rotherham.
Rothbiz reported in 2023 that Jones Homes was launching its Lambcote Meadows development in Maltby at the same time as submitting a detailed planning application for the rest of the scheme.
Having secured planning permission for the first phase, and outline permission for the rest, work started last year on 100 new homes on a 40-acre site off Grange Lane - 95 new homes for private sale and five affordable starter homes with a mix of three, four and five-bedroom properties.
With the details for further phases approved in June, Jones Homes acquired the latest parcels of land in November paving the way for the construction of 205 homes for private sale and 95 affordable properties.
The land was previously in the Green Belt, however it was reallocated for residential use within the council's Local Plan in 2018.
Advertisement
The development as a whole will see significant investment in local services through the planning agreement, including circa £750,000 for education, £200,000 for sustainable transport, £75,000 for signal improvements at Queens Crossroads and £15,000 for bus stop improvements. In addition, a Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) payment of circa £723,000 is to be made.
Jayne Swift, Sales and Marketing Director for Jones Homes Yorkshire, said: “Our plans will create an attractive neighbourhood with a selection of home styles that will appeal to a range of buyers, from those purchasing their first property to people seeking a bigger home for a growing family and those wanting to downsize later in life.
“Landscaping and open space are a major feature of our plans, and these will make this a desirable and enjoyable place to live and extend the community that has already begun to develop in phase one of Lambcote Meadows.”
The homes planned for the forthcoming phases will be a mix of two and three-bedroom semi-detached houses and, four and five-bedroom detached homes. A play area, an attenuation basin and public open space will also be created.
Jones Homes website
Images: Jones Homes
Rothbiz reported in 2023 that Jones Homes was launching its Lambcote Meadows development in Maltby at the same time as submitting a detailed planning application for the rest of the scheme.
Having secured planning permission for the first phase, and outline permission for the rest, work started last year on 100 new homes on a 40-acre site off Grange Lane - 95 new homes for private sale and five affordable starter homes with a mix of three, four and five-bedroom properties.
With the details for further phases approved in June, Jones Homes acquired the latest parcels of land in November paving the way for the construction of 205 homes for private sale and 95 affordable properties.
The land was previously in the Green Belt, however it was reallocated for residential use within the council's Local Plan in 2018.
Advertisement
The development as a whole will see significant investment in local services through the planning agreement, including circa £750,000 for education, £200,000 for sustainable transport, £75,000 for signal improvements at Queens Crossroads and £15,000 for bus stop improvements. In addition, a Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) payment of circa £723,000 is to be made.
Jayne Swift, Sales and Marketing Director for Jones Homes Yorkshire, said: “Our plans will create an attractive neighbourhood with a selection of home styles that will appeal to a range of buyers, from those purchasing their first property to people seeking a bigger home for a growing family and those wanting to downsize later in life.
“Landscaping and open space are a major feature of our plans, and these will make this a desirable and enjoyable place to live and extend the community that has already begun to develop in phase one of Lambcote Meadows.”
The homes planned for the forthcoming phases will be a mix of two and three-bedroom semi-detached houses and, four and five-bedroom detached homes. A play area, an attenuation basin and public open space will also be created.
Jones Homes website
Images: Jones Homes
0 comments:
Post a Comment