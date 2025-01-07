News: Opening date revealed for new Welcome Break in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
The new multimillion pound motorway service area (MSA) on the M1 in Rotherham is set to open later this month.
Rothbiz revealed in 2021 that Welcome Break, one of the UK’s leading motorway service operators, was to take on the site after outline planning permission was secured by Irish firm, Applegreen, for a new development at Junction 33 of the M1 at Catcliffe.
In the UK, Applegreen is growing its Welcome Break business, which operates 58 sites, including 34 motorway service areas, and 31 hotels.
It is investing €66m (£54.7m) in Rotherham where around 300 jobs are being created.
The opening date has been confirmed as January 10.
With state-of-the-art facilities, the new MSA has been given the address of Orchard Road. Brands were revealed by Rothbiz first when recruitment got underway in 2024. These include Starbucks, KFC, Burger King, Waitrose, a standalone Starbucks Drive Thru, Pret a Manger, WHSmith, Chopstix, The Good Breakfast, and a convenient forecourt.
Advertisement
Plans showed a main amenity building measuring 32,000 sq ft with seven concession units, a retail area, gaming area, toilets, seating and a kid's play area on the ground floor. A mezzanine floor includes an eighth unit, further seating and a business lounge / remote working hub.
Built by lead contractor HML on scrub land on either side of the motorway (where previous plans for a hotel and pub were approved but never implemented), the Welcome Break includes HGV parking and amenities to the north of the M1, with customer parking and amenities for other motorway users to the south of the M1, accessed via an underpass.
To access the 24-hour service area, visitors will use a new junction installed just before the A630 Rotherham exit of the roundabout. To exit, drivers will use a signal-controlled new access road joining the Rotherham - Sheffield Parkway where it has been recently widened just before the roundabout. An alternative exit for HGVs is being created via a new slip road to the A630 Rotherway.
Welcome Break website
Images: Welcome Break
Rothbiz revealed in 2021 that Welcome Break, one of the UK’s leading motorway service operators, was to take on the site after outline planning permission was secured by Irish firm, Applegreen, for a new development at Junction 33 of the M1 at Catcliffe.
In the UK, Applegreen is growing its Welcome Break business, which operates 58 sites, including 34 motorway service areas, and 31 hotels.
It is investing €66m (£54.7m) in Rotherham where around 300 jobs are being created.
The opening date has been confirmed as January 10.
With state-of-the-art facilities, the new MSA has been given the address of Orchard Road. Brands were revealed by Rothbiz first when recruitment got underway in 2024. These include Starbucks, KFC, Burger King, Waitrose, a standalone Starbucks Drive Thru, Pret a Manger, WHSmith, Chopstix, The Good Breakfast, and a convenient forecourt.
Advertisement
Plans showed a main amenity building measuring 32,000 sq ft with seven concession units, a retail area, gaming area, toilets, seating and a kid's play area on the ground floor. A mezzanine floor includes an eighth unit, further seating and a business lounge / remote working hub.
Built by lead contractor HML on scrub land on either side of the motorway (where previous plans for a hotel and pub were approved but never implemented), the Welcome Break includes HGV parking and amenities to the north of the M1, with customer parking and amenities for other motorway users to the south of the M1, accessed via an underpass.
To access the 24-hour service area, visitors will use a new junction installed just before the A630 Rotherham exit of the roundabout. To exit, drivers will use a signal-controlled new access road joining the Rotherham - Sheffield Parkway where it has been recently widened just before the roundabout. An alternative exit for HGVs is being created via a new slip road to the A630 Rotherway.
Welcome Break website
Images: Welcome Break
0 comments:
Post a Comment