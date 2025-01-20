News: Noise concerns over Rotherham wedding venue plans

Concerns have been raised over plans to convert a former equestrian centre near a Rotherham village into a wedding and events venue, with council officers proposing that operaing hours should be restricted.



Plans were submitted in September for the redevelopment of Laughton Common Farm into a Conference and Event Venue.



Located within the Green Belt, the site between Thurcroft and Laughton Common "presents a real opportunity for sensitive regeneration" according to the applicant, Michael Holdsworth, and planning consultants, Urbana.



Considered to be previously developed due to its former use for leisure activities, proposals include the conversion of the existing agricultural and equestrian structures and the provision of 95 car parking spaces to establish a leisure and hospitality venue designed specifically for hosting various functions and events.



The plans state: "The venue is proposed to accommodate a wide range of events across the 13,497 sq.ft of floorspace, including but not limited to, conferences, parties, and weddings. The site layout will largely maintain the existing arrangement, with the addition of several purpose-built structures that are designed to sensitively integrate with the surrounding landscape, reflecting the form and style of the agricultural structures, as existed on site previously."



If approved, the venue would provide 15 jobs.



For inside the venue, the plans show a reception area, stage and seating areas, a bridal suite, a kitchen and associated spaces. Plans for outside include landscaped areas around a pond and outdoor seating.



The applicant has previoulsy operated an events business for 15 years and estimates that 50 weddings per year would be hosted at the new space. Open only when the venue is booked, operators are asking for permission to open on weekdays between 9am and 10pm and on weekends between 11am and 11pm. It is estimated that this will likely average out over the year at 2-3 days of the week.



Rotherham Council's environmental health department has raised concerns with the plans. It states: "There is concern that this proposed venue will introduce a new noise source to the area as it was previously an equestrian centre with minimal footfall, and only during the daytime period.



"The site is located within a quiet rural location and the business therefore has the potential to cause disturbance during the evening period due to customers coming and going. Noise would include raised voices, increased traffic and car doors slamming within the car park and on Common Lane. It is therefore necessary to further limit operating hours and ensure an appropriate Noise Management Plan is in place to mitigate against noise."



A proposed condition is that the premises would only be open to customers between the hours of 9am and 10pm, Mondays to Sundays.



Neighbours have also raised concerns over potential traffic impacts.



Images: Google Maps