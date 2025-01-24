News: Solar farm plans for Rotherham energy site
By Tom Austen
Another planning application has been submitted for a solar energy project on agricultural land close to an existing wind farm in Rotherham.
Rothbiz reported in 2015 on Banks Renewables' (now OnPath Energy) plans for a 5MW solar photo voltaic (PV) scheme close to its Penny Hill wind farm site at Ulley, which sits to the south east of Rotherham and west of the junction of the M1 and M18.
With OnPath also developing plans for a £60m, 49MW project on green belt land to the west of the Todwick Road Industrial Estate in Dinnington, another firm announced proposals for land at Ulley earlier this year.
Applicants Abei Energy hope to install solar panels on two parcels of land which lie north and south of Carr Lane, which would be known as Piper Lane Solar Farm.
Advertisement
With an operational phase of 40 years, the proposed development would comprise the construction and operation of an approximate 31.2MW solar array, 11.97MW Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), and its associated infrastructure on a site of circa. 31ha.
The installation will include approximately 50,700 state-of-the-art polycrystalline solar photovoltaic (PV) modules, capable of generating enough clean energy to power approximately 11,500 homes. This has been reduced from initial proposals that showed 71,500 solar modules.
Applicants say that the plans will address national and local support for renewable energy generation projects whilst supporting farmers and landowners to diversify. The plans add that sheep grazing could continue, minimising the impact on existing land use.
Plans conclude: "The Proposed Development will contribute towards the transition to a low carbon economy and national and local net zero ambitions. The co-location of battery storage will also maximise energy generation and security of supply. Environmental benefits will also be released by way of positive BNG [biodiversity net gain] through proposed landscaping and habitat creation."
Abei Energy
Images: Abei Energy
Rothbiz reported in 2015 on Banks Renewables' (now OnPath Energy) plans for a 5MW solar photo voltaic (PV) scheme close to its Penny Hill wind farm site at Ulley, which sits to the south east of Rotherham and west of the junction of the M1 and M18.
With OnPath also developing plans for a £60m, 49MW project on green belt land to the west of the Todwick Road Industrial Estate in Dinnington, another firm announced proposals for land at Ulley earlier this year.
Applicants Abei Energy hope to install solar panels on two parcels of land which lie north and south of Carr Lane, which would be known as Piper Lane Solar Farm.
Advertisement
With an operational phase of 40 years, the proposed development would comprise the construction and operation of an approximate 31.2MW solar array, 11.97MW Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), and its associated infrastructure on a site of circa. 31ha.
The installation will include approximately 50,700 state-of-the-art polycrystalline solar photovoltaic (PV) modules, capable of generating enough clean energy to power approximately 11,500 homes. This has been reduced from initial proposals that showed 71,500 solar modules.
Applicants say that the plans will address national and local support for renewable energy generation projects whilst supporting farmers and landowners to diversify. The plans add that sheep grazing could continue, minimising the impact on existing land use.
Plans conclude: "The Proposed Development will contribute towards the transition to a low carbon economy and national and local net zero ambitions. The co-location of battery storage will also maximise energy generation and security of supply. Environmental benefits will also be released by way of positive BNG [biodiversity net gain] through proposed landscaping and habitat creation."
Abei Energy
Images: Abei Energy
0 comments:
Post a Comment