News: Xeros technology set to be used by well-known electronics brand
By Tom Austen
Xeros Technology Group plc, the Rotherham-based creator of technologies that reduce the impact of clothing on the planet, has signed a Letter of Intent with a major electronics distributor for its microfibre product.
Based on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham, Xeros is a Leeds University spin-out that has created a number of technologies, such as the use of polymer beeds in washing and filters to collect microplastics.
Xeros has signed with a major electronics distributor for an initial order of the XF3 external microfibre plug and go filter. This will see it placed into several major retail outlets, initially in the UK under a well-known electronics brand, towards the latter part of 2025.
An update to the stock exchange added that "further discussions for orders of XF3 with some of the World's largest electronics brands and distributors are progressing well, with other partnership announcements anticipated in early Q3."
Interest in the Group's fabric care technology is gaining further momentum globally. The group recently entered into a paid-for technical verification process with a leading global washing machine brand. Tech verification is a proof-of-concept process, which precedes a Joint Development Agreement (JDA), and typically takes around six months to complete.
Tech verification processes are taking place with four of the world's largest washing machine companies as regards the fabric care technology. Of these global brands, two are in final stage evaluations ahead of signing a JDA, which would aim towards a commercial launch during 2026.
Xeros said that "this growing momentum is testament to the potential for the Group's technology to revolutionise washing machines and garment care."
Under an existing licensing agreements. IFB Industries Limited, the largest washing machine manufacturer in India, is expected to launch of a fabric care enabled domestic washing machine range later this year.
Xeros also works in the huge garment finishing sector, where a deal with Yilmak, has been delayed into the next financial year.
Moving to an "IP-rich, capital-light" business model with water saving and filtration technologies with multiple commercial applications, Xeros raised £5.5m to provide working capital and enable to execute its high profile contracts in 2024. The board expects to achieve revenue of approximately £2.5m in the current year, though this does not include the significant upside potential of additional revenue opportunities from the numerous discussions we currently have underway.
Neil Austin, CEO at Xeros, said: "The importance of our discussions with these major global players should not be underestimated. A JDA with any one of these could be potentially transformational for the Group, opening the door for others to follow. The washing machine industry is ripe for innovation and change. Existing washing machines have remained largely the same for 40 years and there is pressure on leading OEMs to innovate to secure future sales and market share, as well as meeting upcoming environmental regulations."
Xeros website
Images: Xeros
Xeros website
Images: Xeros
