News: Parking concerns raised again over Rotherham hotel expansion plans
By Tom Austen
Concerns have been raised about the impact of restrictions on the car park at a Rotherham hotel where operators want to expand.
Rothbiz reported in 2024 that Premier Inn had identified a "considerable demand" for additional accommodation at its Rotherham East hotel in the Brecks area.
Eight years after the operator secured approval for a similar scheme, the latest proposal, drawn up by Walshingham Planning, is for a 4,800 sq ft two storey extension to the east of the current hotel. It would provide an additional 16 bedrooms but two current rooms would be lost to create a new corridor. It would take the total rooms at the site from 62 to 76.
2016 plans for an extension to the east was for a net increase of 21 bedrooms over three floors. It was approved despite objections regarding car parking and the impact on nearby businesses. However, the scheme was never built out.
The latest proposed development would lead to a net reduction of 15 car parking spaces but it is the recent introduction of time limited restrictions and charges at the car park that has led to Rotherham's highways department raising concerns.
Advertisement
Nigel Davey, Highway Development Management Engineer at Rotherham Council explained that: "Since this [2016] application was approved, the owners of the hotel have introduced time limited restrictions on the car park(s) for those visitors to the restaurant, and additionally, there is now a car park charge for those visitors to the hotel. I note that the surrounding roads, with the exception of Bawtry Road, do not have any restrictions preventing parking.
"I have consulted with colleagues within the Council’s Transportation Unit, and they have indicated that the Council have received complaints made by the general public, regarding parking on Brecks Lane, which is adjacent to the application site."
Whitbread, which operates the hotel and adjoining pub / restaurant, has said that it has no intentions of amending the parking restrictions.
Highways are already concerned about parking on nearby residential roads and on the busy junction of Brecks Lane and Bawtry Road.
Davey concludes: "I am therefore concerned, that the effect of the car park management restrictions that have been introduced in conjunction with the application for the additional bedrooms at the hotel resulting in a loss of car park spaces should the application be approved, will result in additional vehicles parking on adjacent side roads, potentially having a detrimental effect on road safety and the amenity of nearby residents."
Premier Inn website
Images: Google Maps
Rothbiz reported in 2024 that Premier Inn had identified a "considerable demand" for additional accommodation at its Rotherham East hotel in the Brecks area.
Eight years after the operator secured approval for a similar scheme, the latest proposal, drawn up by Walshingham Planning, is for a 4,800 sq ft two storey extension to the east of the current hotel. It would provide an additional 16 bedrooms but two current rooms would be lost to create a new corridor. It would take the total rooms at the site from 62 to 76.
2016 plans for an extension to the east was for a net increase of 21 bedrooms over three floors. It was approved despite objections regarding car parking and the impact on nearby businesses. However, the scheme was never built out.
The latest proposed development would lead to a net reduction of 15 car parking spaces but it is the recent introduction of time limited restrictions and charges at the car park that has led to Rotherham's highways department raising concerns.
Advertisement
Nigel Davey, Highway Development Management Engineer at Rotherham Council explained that: "Since this [2016] application was approved, the owners of the hotel have introduced time limited restrictions on the car park(s) for those visitors to the restaurant, and additionally, there is now a car park charge for those visitors to the hotel. I note that the surrounding roads, with the exception of Bawtry Road, do not have any restrictions preventing parking.
"I have consulted with colleagues within the Council’s Transportation Unit, and they have indicated that the Council have received complaints made by the general public, regarding parking on Brecks Lane, which is adjacent to the application site."
Whitbread, which operates the hotel and adjoining pub / restaurant, has said that it has no intentions of amending the parking restrictions.
Highways are already concerned about parking on nearby residential roads and on the busy junction of Brecks Lane and Bawtry Road.
Davey concludes: "I am therefore concerned, that the effect of the car park management restrictions that have been introduced in conjunction with the application for the additional bedrooms at the hotel resulting in a loss of car park spaces should the application be approved, will result in additional vehicles parking on adjacent side roads, potentially having a detrimental effect on road safety and the amenity of nearby residents."
Premier Inn website
Images: Google Maps
0 comments:
Post a Comment