News: AMRC Training Centre targets specific skills gaps
By Tom Austen
The University of Sheffield AMRC Training Centre has launched an enhanced apprenticeship programme, offering employers unprecedented flexibility in shaping the learning journey of their apprentices.
With state-of-the-art facilities on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham, the centre has trained over 1,700 apprentices, helping to create the manufacturing workforce of the future.
The new bespoke programme will enable businesses to customise their apprenticeships to specific needs through additional modular training options.
Employers can select modules at any point during an apprenticeship, in addition to the apprentice's core curriculum, to address skills gaps and tailor development in line with evolving business and industry demands.
These modular add-ons, crafted by industry-experienced educators, cover a wide range of in-demand skills, including introductory and intermediate CAD, welding, manual and CNC milling, manual and CNC turning, robotics and metallurgy, with additional modules continually being developed.
The add-ons can be integrated into various pathways, from level three advanced to level six degree apprenticeships, and are available immediately.
Nikki Jones, director of the AMRC Training Centre, said: “This enhanced apprenticeship programme, built on bespoke, modular training, is a game-changer for employers looking to shape their future workforce.
“It allows them to take control of their workforce development to precisely target skill gaps, ensuring their apprentices receive the training they need to thrive.
“As part of our commitment to strengthening UK manufacturing by nurturing the next generation of engineers, we are continuously refining our apprenticeship programmes based on employer feedback to address challenges and implement the changes they want. Together, we're building the talent pool needed for the sector to grow.”
In January, the University’s apprenticeship training was rated as ‘Good’ for overall effectiveness and Ofsted recognised the institution's commitment to ensuring the content of its curriculum matches the specific needs of employers which, in many cases, extends beyond the requirements of the apprenticeship standard.
Images: AMRC Training CEntre
Images: AMRC Training CEntre
