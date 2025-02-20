News: Vetro Lounge at Forge Island confirmed
By Tom Austen
Vetro Lounge, a new neighbourhood bar, has been confirmed as the first food and drink venue to open at the Forge Island leisure development in Rotherham town centre.
Rothbiz revealed at the end of 2024 that Loungers UK Limited had applied for a premises licence for a unit at Forge Island, indicating that it would operate under the Lounge brand.
With the licence approved, recruitment underway and a planning application in for new signage, Vetro Lounge is set to open on April 30.
Lounge, which currently operates at The Glass Works in Barnsley and Fox Valley in Sheffield, is operated by Loungers plc. The AIM-listed firm, which also operates the Cosy Club bar and dining concept, and Brightside roadside dining, is currently undergoing a buyout by an American investment group which places its value at £350.5m.
The company has secured the premises licence for the 5,618 sq ft Unit 4 at Forge Island, which is the largest of the remaining units.
Vetro Lounge will serve breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, and drinks, including full kids, gluten-free and vegan menus. The family-friendly restaurant will also feature a selection of games, books, colouring pencils and pads. A full menu, highchairs and baby-changing facilities are also available.
With community and neighbourhood at its heart, Vetro Lounge will welcome locals and visitors looking for a space for regular catch ups, meetings and events. It will join the already open Arc Cinema and Travelodge at Forge Island, with further announcements expected soon.
Advertisement
Cllr Chris Read, Leader of Rotherham Council, said: “I am absolutely thrilled to welcome Vetro Lounge to Forge Island.
“This marks a significant moment for Rotherham. With its vibrant atmosphere, delicious menu and prime location, Vetro Lounge will undoubtedly become a popular destination for both residents and visitors alike.
“The opening of Vetro Lounge sets the stage for even more exciting developments in the town centre, which will bring a boost to the local economy and create job opportunities for local people.
“We are forging ahead with our plans for a revitalised town centre that reflects Rotherham’s potential, and Vetro Lounge is an important step in making that vision a reality. I look forward to seeing it thrive and to the many more great things ahead for our community.”
John English, Head of Community, The Lounges, added: “We’re so looking forward to opening the doors of Vetro Lounge at the end of April. We hope our family friendly environment and top-notch food and drink offering will prove popular with local residents and visitors.
“We’re passionate about integrating genuinely into the communities we serve so we’re looking forward to meeting everyone and to playing our part at the heart of Forge Island’s food and drink scene. Anyone looking for a space to host events or groups should pop in once we are open, we’d love to hear from them and see what we can do to help.”
Vetro means glass in Italian. Rotherham has a long history of glassmaking. Glass packaging manufacturer Beatson Clark has been making glass bottles and jars in Rotherham since 1751. The Glassworks Cone at Catcliffe is the oldest surviving structure of its type in Western Europe and one of only four to remain in the UK.
Lounge website
Forge Island website
Images: Loungers
Rothbiz revealed at the end of 2024 that Loungers UK Limited had applied for a premises licence for a unit at Forge Island, indicating that it would operate under the Lounge brand.
With the licence approved, recruitment underway and a planning application in for new signage, Vetro Lounge is set to open on April 30.
Lounge, which currently operates at The Glass Works in Barnsley and Fox Valley in Sheffield, is operated by Loungers plc. The AIM-listed firm, which also operates the Cosy Club bar and dining concept, and Brightside roadside dining, is currently undergoing a buyout by an American investment group which places its value at £350.5m.
The company has secured the premises licence for the 5,618 sq ft Unit 4 at Forge Island, which is the largest of the remaining units.
Vetro Lounge will serve breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, and drinks, including full kids, gluten-free and vegan menus. The family-friendly restaurant will also feature a selection of games, books, colouring pencils and pads. A full menu, highchairs and baby-changing facilities are also available.
With community and neighbourhood at its heart, Vetro Lounge will welcome locals and visitors looking for a space for regular catch ups, meetings and events. It will join the already open Arc Cinema and Travelodge at Forge Island, with further announcements expected soon.
Advertisement
Cllr Chris Read, Leader of Rotherham Council, said: “I am absolutely thrilled to welcome Vetro Lounge to Forge Island.
“This marks a significant moment for Rotherham. With its vibrant atmosphere, delicious menu and prime location, Vetro Lounge will undoubtedly become a popular destination for both residents and visitors alike.
“The opening of Vetro Lounge sets the stage for even more exciting developments in the town centre, which will bring a boost to the local economy and create job opportunities for local people.
“We are forging ahead with our plans for a revitalised town centre that reflects Rotherham’s potential, and Vetro Lounge is an important step in making that vision a reality. I look forward to seeing it thrive and to the many more great things ahead for our community.”
John English, Head of Community, The Lounges, added: “We’re so looking forward to opening the doors of Vetro Lounge at the end of April. We hope our family friendly environment and top-notch food and drink offering will prove popular with local residents and visitors.
“We’re passionate about integrating genuinely into the communities we serve so we’re looking forward to meeting everyone and to playing our part at the heart of Forge Island’s food and drink scene. Anyone looking for a space to host events or groups should pop in once we are open, we’d love to hear from them and see what we can do to help.”
Vetro means glass in Italian. Rotherham has a long history of glassmaking. Glass packaging manufacturer Beatson Clark has been making glass bottles and jars in Rotherham since 1751. The Glassworks Cone at Catcliffe is the oldest surviving structure of its type in Western Europe and one of only four to remain in the UK.
Lounge website
Forge Island website
Images: Loungers
2 comments:
Lovely Stuff!
Really looking forward to giving it a try
Post a Comment