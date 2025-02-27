News: Rotherham IT provider secures prestigious double accolade
By Tom Austen
A Rotherham-based IT provider has been named as one of Yorkshire’s most exciting and promising businesses of 2025.
Balliante, which is headquartered in Rotherham town centre, was singled out in recognition of the company’s growth and expansion plans, both in the UK and US markets.
Compiled by influential regional business publication, Yorkshire Business Insider, the most exciting companies list highlights 50 businesses that deliver “something special” and features businesses predicted to make their mark on the regional economy during the next 12 months. Balliante is one of just two Rotherham-based businesses to make the list.
Craig Boddy, Balliante’s managing director, was also named by the publication as one of Yorkshire’s top 42 entrepreneurs aged under 42, in recognition of the growth and success the specialist IT provider has enjoyed during the past year, as well as recognising Craig’s commitment towards breaking down barriers and creating collaborative business opportunities, designed to support businesses operating in Rotherham and South Yorkshire.
The success topped off a remarkable 12 months for Balliante, which saw the business celebrate its fifth anniversary and create two new full-time jobs as well as establishing a presence in the US, through the opening of a new office in New York.
Co-founded by Craig and business partner Louis Marcus in 2020, Balliante delivers 24/7 IT support, network infrastructure management, cybersecurity, custom software development, CRM systems, as well as bespoke web design and app development.
Advertisement
In November 2023, the company relocated to Rotherham town centre, transforming Furness House, a historic property built during the American War of Independence, into a state-of-the-art IT Hub.
Under Craig’s leadership, Balliante has also actively sought to foster stronger connections with Rotherham’s local business community, where the company has pioneered a number of innovative initiatives designed to break down barriers and encourage greater collaboration between businesses.
With his sights firmly set on future growth in 2025, Craig believes that as more companies adopt emerging technologies, such as AI and automation, Balliante is well-placed to help businesses, not-for-profit and public sector organisations.
Craig Boddy, Managing Director, Balliante, said: “The IT sector is incredibly competitive and to see our work recognised in this way is something I feel incredibly proud to have achieved. It’s a testament to the hard work and commitment of everyone who has played a part in our growth journey to date.
"Over the past five years, our business has grown from an idea on the kitchen table to one that is creating new jobs, targeting growth and perhaps most importantly of all, helping our clients to respond to the opportunities offered through cutting edge technology.
"At the same time, we wanted to create opportunities to collaborate with and support like-minded businesses in Rotherham and South Yorkshire. We’re proud to work with organisations of all sizes, from sole traders and SMEs to blue chip companies, not-for-profits and the public sector, and I’d like to thank everyone who has supported our business so far – I’m very much looking forward to seeing what the next 12 months will bring. We’ve got exciting plans to grow our business, not just in South Yorkshire, but also to develop our presence in America."
Balliante website
Images: Balliante
Balliante, which is headquartered in Rotherham town centre, was singled out in recognition of the company’s growth and expansion plans, both in the UK and US markets.
Compiled by influential regional business publication, Yorkshire Business Insider, the most exciting companies list highlights 50 businesses that deliver “something special” and features businesses predicted to make their mark on the regional economy during the next 12 months. Balliante is one of just two Rotherham-based businesses to make the list.
Craig Boddy, Balliante’s managing director, was also named by the publication as one of Yorkshire’s top 42 entrepreneurs aged under 42, in recognition of the growth and success the specialist IT provider has enjoyed during the past year, as well as recognising Craig’s commitment towards breaking down barriers and creating collaborative business opportunities, designed to support businesses operating in Rotherham and South Yorkshire.
The success topped off a remarkable 12 months for Balliante, which saw the business celebrate its fifth anniversary and create two new full-time jobs as well as establishing a presence in the US, through the opening of a new office in New York.
Co-founded by Craig and business partner Louis Marcus in 2020, Balliante delivers 24/7 IT support, network infrastructure management, cybersecurity, custom software development, CRM systems, as well as bespoke web design and app development.
Advertisement
In November 2023, the company relocated to Rotherham town centre, transforming Furness House, a historic property built during the American War of Independence, into a state-of-the-art IT Hub.
Under Craig’s leadership, Balliante has also actively sought to foster stronger connections with Rotherham’s local business community, where the company has pioneered a number of innovative initiatives designed to break down barriers and encourage greater collaboration between businesses.
With his sights firmly set on future growth in 2025, Craig believes that as more companies adopt emerging technologies, such as AI and automation, Balliante is well-placed to help businesses, not-for-profit and public sector organisations.
Craig Boddy, Managing Director, Balliante, said: “The IT sector is incredibly competitive and to see our work recognised in this way is something I feel incredibly proud to have achieved. It’s a testament to the hard work and commitment of everyone who has played a part in our growth journey to date.
"Over the past five years, our business has grown from an idea on the kitchen table to one that is creating new jobs, targeting growth and perhaps most importantly of all, helping our clients to respond to the opportunities offered through cutting edge technology.
"At the same time, we wanted to create opportunities to collaborate with and support like-minded businesses in Rotherham and South Yorkshire. We’re proud to work with organisations of all sizes, from sole traders and SMEs to blue chip companies, not-for-profits and the public sector, and I’d like to thank everyone who has supported our business so far – I’m very much looking forward to seeing what the next 12 months will bring. We’ve got exciting plans to grow our business, not just in South Yorkshire, but also to develop our presence in America."
Balliante website
Images: Balliante
0 comments:
Post a Comment