News: Business community comes together to champion social value in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
An event highlighting social value in Rotherham inspired community collaboration at Wentworth Woodhouse.
More than 100 people from South Yorkshire businesses came together as Esh Construction delivered a networking event to lead the conversation on meaningful social value delivery in Rotherham.
Esh’s Social Value Manager for Yorkshire, Megan Roberts, was joined by Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Carrie Sudbury to host the event at Wentworth Woodhouse, which enabled conversations to go past the discussion of social value, with representatives from the South Yorkshire Careers Hub, Rotherham Hospice, Skills Street and the Work-wise Foundation, among others, coming together to celebrate successes and focus on ‘doing the doing.’
Megan opened the conversation by discussing Esh’s Constructing Local strategy which has been built around six key E’s – economy, education, engagement, employment, even greener and employees. Alongside, guest speakers Carole Foster, Fundraising Manager at Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust and Simon Hartley, Skills Consultant for RNN Group UK shared aligned values throughout the morning.
Megan said: “It was incredible heading down to the main networking area to see all our exhibitors in deep conversation and many of our visitors gaining new contacts. I am so grateful to our key speakers and exhibitors for getting involved and making the event a success.”
In Rotherham alone, Esh Construction has delivered £2.1m worth of social value return on investment across its schemes since 2023. With community engagement being built across employment, education and the third sector, Chamber Chief Executive Carrie acknowledged there are always opportunities for more businesses to capitalise. She said: “The Chamber would encourage all businesses – any shape or size – to always collaborate and have those conversations. Events like today are so important to the borough, its people, the voluntary sectors, to service providers, to retail and to hospitality – the golden thread, through all of this is collaboration and conversation.
“Esh have done an incredible job already for the local region. And Megan has done a wonderful job in her role, not just today but on a long-term basis and she shared some incredible stories through the event.”
Working as a Skills Consultant at RNN Group, which supports 10,000 students across five colleges at any one time, Simon Hartley urged businesses to up their game on social value, explaining that it takes a two-way street for a real impact to be made. He said: “At RNN our aim is to get students into the industries they want to work in so it’s about matching the employee with the right class to get that support.
“Events like today not only raise awareness of the great things happening in Rotherham and South Yorkshire but they showcase how businesses can benefit too. Social value isn’t just about charities doing something to help learners, it can also aid businesses – it’s a two-way street.”
The historic setting for the networking session wasn’t lost on the 100+ businesses present, but it was sobering to hear from fundraising manager at Wentworth Woodhouse Carole Foster, who highlighted that hosting the community event would help the charity attract further business support.
She said: “Bringing different organisations and businesses together is vital, especially for a charity like ours. We are just at the beginning of our journey – to create a thriving community hub and restore a heritage site for future generations. While visitors see a grand building, they often don’t realise that three-quarters of it, hidden from view, is still in urgent need of restoration.
“What stood out from the event is the strong desire to collaborate, which is something I truly love about Rotherham. Having worked in the town for many years across various charities and community organisations, I’ve seen firsthand how people come together to support one another—and that’s what makes this community special.”
A key message of togetherness and collaboration resounded through the Grade I listed country house on the outskirts of Rotherham, from the outset, with a heartfelt round of applause paying homage to Dame Julie Kenny, who passed away earlier this week after a short illness – Dame Julie played a key role in charity SAVE Britain’s Heritage buying and restoring Wentworth Woodhouse and has been a prominent community champion across Yorkshire.
Attendees were invited to sign up for Esh’s first Constructing Careers programme in the region, through which businesses can offer interviews for candidates to help provide positive destinations.
Esh Construction website
BR Chamber website
Images: BR Chamber
Esh Construction website
BR Chamber website
Images: BR Chamber
