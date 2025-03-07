News: HMO plans for former Rotherham bank refused

Plans to convert a former Rotherham bank into a house in multiple occupation (HMO) have been turned down by Rotherham Council.



In the Parkgate area of the borough, Yorkshire Bank announced the closure of its Broad Street branch back in 2016. Since then it has been in commercial use, operating as a clearnace store and carpet shop.



In 2024, applicant, D. Hoti, submitted plans seeking a change of use from Class E to Sui Generis in order to provide 17 bedsits and communal facilities. The plans included proposals to extend the first floor over the existing flat roof area and the refurbishment and alterations included additional windows at ground floor and rooflights in the mansard roof. An external fire escape was also proposed.



In response, the council's planning policy team said that the site is allocated for retail purposes in the Local Plan and so residential would not normally be supported at ground floor level wheras residential use above ground floor level would be acceptable in this location.



The property, on a busy street, is classed as being in a Secondary Shopping Frontage where shops, financial and professional services, restaurants and cafés, drinking establishment uses, non-residential institutions and assembly and leisure at ground floor level are generally supported.



Planners also state that there is the potential for noise disturbance to the future occupiers of the proposed HMO and environmental health colleagues indicated that they would require the submission of a noise impact assessment of all significant noise sources likely to affect the proposed development including road traffic noise from the A633.



The planner's report concludes: "The principle of development hereby proposed is not acceptable in this location and would be in direct conflict with relevant adopted Local Plan policies. Furthermore, no noise assessment has been submitted to enable a full assessment of any impact of noise sources on future occupants."



