News: Hotel and spa plans in for picturesque Rotherham village
By Tom Austen
A planning application has been submitted to convert a collection of agricultural buildings in a picturesque village in Rotherham into a destination hotel and spa complete with restaurant, venue space and holiday cottages.
Having drawn up a masterplan for Wentworth and surrounding farm land (around 15,000 acres,), the Fitzwilliam Wentworth Estate, has submitted its first major set of proposals which are for the site at the entrance to Wentworth Woodhouse and next to Wentworth Garden Centre, known as Home Farm.
Rothbiz revealed last year that the landowner was working up proposals showing how the Grade-II listed buildings in the green belt could be repurposed along with the demolition of modern agricultural structures and old college buildings, providing guest accommodation, hotel and spa facilities and parking in a wooded area.
The plans, drawn up by consultants at Rural Solutions, state: "The proposal will restore and enhance the historic buildings within Home Farm and will provide a long-term viable use for these assets, ensuring they have a sustainable future.
"It will enhance the experience of visiting Wentworth Woodhouse delivering tourism benefits.
"It will also deliver significant landscape and conservation enhancements to the immediate environs as well as direct and indirect employment opportunities associated with the construction and operational phases of the project."
Cottages and historic agricultural buildings such as the farmhouse, steading stalls, potting sheds and cart sheds, would also be converted to provide accomodation.
The proposed restaurant, bar and guest lounge would be accommodated within the existing Gun Park building with designers going for "understated luxury."
Applicants say that the Powerhouse, which once provided the electricity power supply for Wentworth Woodhouse, lends itself to conversion to a large, flexible events and venue space. The historically significant Grade II listed building features a tall, tapered stone chimney,
With the barns demolished, a new build purpose built spa is proposed including pool, sauna, steam room and associated facilities.
Whilst access would remain off the B6090 Cortworth Lane, a large area of car parking (over 400 spaces) could be contained in a nearby wooded area, called Granny Clarke's Wood.
Having sought planning advice already from Rotherham Council, applicants will need to show how the benefits outweighs the impact of what would be "innapropriate development" in the greenbelt. It is also classed as a town centre use in an out of town location.
The proposed car parking has seen the council's ecologist raise issue as it involes the felling of a number of trees to clear space in the middle of Granny Clarke's Wood north of the application site. Applicants say that the car park would also be used by visitors to Wentworth Woodhouse and the areas of redundant college buildings will be demolished and replaced by new planting.
"Furthermore, it has been demonstrated that there is tourism and economic policy support for the proposal arising from the contribution that development would make to tourism, leisure and the visitor economy.
"There is minor policy conflict resulting from the out-of-town location, however due to the site-specific nature of the development (that could not be located elsewhere) and the substantial conservation, heritage and economic benefits the proposal will deliver, this minor conflict is considered to be outweighed. Therefore, the principle of the development is acceptable."
Images: Rural Solutions
