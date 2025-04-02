News: Footfall figures up following first Forge Island openings
By Tom Austen
Footfall across Rotherham town centre during 2024 was 10% higher than the previous year and developers, Muse, point to the impact of the opening of the Forge Island leisure scheme in attracting visitors.
Forge Island is the town centre's new landmark leisure destination being delivered by Rotherham Council in partnership with Muse. The £47m development includes an 8-screen boutique cinema operated by The Arc Cinema, a 69-roomed Travelodge Hotel as well as food outlets which are yet to open.
Expected to be a catalyst for further investment and regeneration, the cinema and hotel opened last summer.
Formerly Rotherham Forge & Rolling Mills, before home to a supermarket, Muse say that Forge Island now has a "sustainable and long-term future as a dynamic place for the community and visitors."
Acquired by Rotherham Council, the most recent use was a temporary bus station and a COVID testing site. Developers say that they wanted to re-imagine the place and re-establish its economic and cultural importance within the town centre.
A case study from Muse said: "Whilst still developing as a destination, we are already seeing a positive impact on the community and the local economy.
"A brand-new eight screen cinema has opened, bringing film back to the town centre for the first time in 30 years. This is much more significant than simply a new place to watch a Hollywood block-buster.
"Hundreds of people descended on Forge Island to enjoy opening day, with screenings regularly sold out since it opened its doors. In fact, Forge Island was the best performing cinema in the Arc chain during December 2024."
The cinema anchors a growing evening and night-time economy in the town centre with Vetro Lounge and Sygnature Dish set to open in adjacent units within months.
The aim is for more money to be spent in the town, fewer people travelling outside Rotherham for entertainment, and new customers drawn from across the region. Already, footfall across Rotherham town centre during 2024 has been 10% higher than the previous year.
The update from Muse added: "The opportunity at Forge Island was to create a long-term sustainable future for Rotherham’s industrial past. A place which could drive a modern economy, create jobs, and curate a destination for communities and visitors to spend their precious leisure time.
"It’s a plan which aligns with the wider vision for Rotherham town centre, with investments in attractive outdoor spaces, revitalised markets, and high-quality riverside and urban living.
"By working in partnership with the local authority, we have delivered in a way which creates something new and exciting for the community – a place to meet friends and recharge during evenings and weekends. It has brought families back into the town centre and underpinned a new energy and vibrancy which will permeate Rotherham’s future."
With funding for the project coming from Rotherham Council, the authority ensured that social value was high on the agenda through partners, Muse and lead contractor, Bowmer & Kirkland.
As a project, Forge Island saw 83 local people employed with 278 weeks of apprentice training and 69 hours of career and education support. £1,890,775 was spent with the local supply chain meaning that overall, the development created a social and local economic value of £4,361,703.
Forge Island website
Images: Muse
1 comments:
I'd love to know the actual numbers behind these stats and how these compare with historical records. The town centre feels like a graveyard most of the time.
Hopefully some of the events that are taking place will help to drive footfall, but sadly those days are the exception rather than the norm.
