News: New heading for Rotherham sailing club
By Tom Austen
Contractors, Kier are making headway with a multimillion pound development at a Rotherham country park and now plans have been drafted for a new home for a local sailing club.
A £7.4m contract got underway at the end of 2024 for an improvement and regeneration project at Rother Valley Country Park in Rotherham, the centrepiece being a new waterfront café.
Rotherham Council confirmed last year that the scope for the project had reduced with some aspects of the orignal plans removed, affecting the future of Firbeck Sailing Club.
A planning application from Kier and Rotherham Council explains: "A new visitors centre is being provided on the existing site historically occupied by Firbeck Sailing Club. A development site had been designated just south of the Water Sports & Activities Centre building to rehome Firbeck Sailing club, however, due to budgetary restrictions associated with redeveloping this site, a new location has been selected further south along the lake which will provides a more cost-effective location to construct a new boat storage and welfare facility for Firbeck Sailing Club."
The new site is closer to the Cable Waterski & Aqua Park - the North of England's biggest cable wake park.
Proposals are to construct a sailing club with parking spaces, boat bays and a welfare unit. The secure storage compound also includes a slipway.
Built on grassland, the propsal will result in both the permanent and temporary loss and/or alteration of some of the habitats located on the proposed re-development site. Consultant's reports and the council's ecology department make a number of reccomendations regarding the loss of habitats and biodiversity net gain.
Securing money from the Government's Levelling Up Fund (LUF), £19.9m was awarded for a number of connected projects which aim to build a new leisure industry that responds to the challenges of economic recovery and health and well-being.
At Rother Valley, physical works were programmed to commence in Autumn 2024 and complete in Autumn 2025.
Images: Firbeck Sailing Club / Facebook
