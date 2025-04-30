News: Rotherham's main Post Office in closure threat
By Tom Austen
Rotherham’s Crown Post Office branch is at risk of closure as company bosses confirm that it is moving to a fully franchised network.
As of March 2024, there were 11,805 post office branches in the UK and the Post Office said that it is committed to maintaining around 11,500 branches.
Most are standard agency branches (run by a franchise partner or sub-postmaster) whilst the number of Crown (directly managed) branches has fallen significantly over recent decades.
Crown branches tend to offer a wider range of services. In Rotherham this includes a Digital Check & Send service for new passports and renewals, SIA Licence Applications, in branch ID verification, and DVLA photocard renewal.
Rothbiz reported that a partner was being sought for the branch on Bridgegate in Rotherham town centre back in 2017 but it has remained serving the town since.
Now bosses have said that the last 108 which are operated by the Post Office will be franchised by the autumn, subject to Government funding. If no partner can be found, it is likely the branch will close.
The Post Office says that directly managed branches generate a fully allocated loss (including central and support costs) of over £40m each year.
Nigel Railton, Post Office Chair, said: “Moving to a fully franchised network is one part of enabling the Post Office to deliver a ‘New Deal for Postmasters’, helping to create a long-term, sustainable future for the Post Office. By franchising these branches, we are protecting access to our services for communities right across the UK and realising £40m worth of savings that will enable us to uplift postmasters’ remuneration by up to 10%.
“Over the coming months, we will continue to work with our unions to ensure that we treat our staff working in these 108 branches with care and respect through this transition, consulting with them on proposed changes. The 108 Post Offices will either stay in the same location where possible or be located close to the existing location, meaning customers will continue to have access to a full suite of products and services.”
Sarah Champion, MP for Rotherham, said: "Rotherham’s Crown Post Office branch offers vital services and is relied upon by people in our town. With businesses increasingly cutting their high street presence, Post Offices have become ever more vital community hubs, providing many services, such as in person banking, that would otherwise be out of reach for many.
“I am very clear that the best possible option for my constituents is for the existing branch to be saved and have called on Post Office Ltd. to do so. However, should they proceed with closure, it is essential that any replacement franchise offers a full range of Government services and is centrally located in Rotherham town centre.
"Many of my constituents, particularly older people would be left unable to access vital services if they cannot do so at a Post Office branch. With public transport links sorely lacking, any move away from the town centre would be unthinkable.
"I have urged Post Office Ltd. and the Government to safeguard this vital resource and will continue to fight to ensure my constituents can access the services on which they depend.”
Rotherham councillors carried a motion in January to oppose the potential closure.
