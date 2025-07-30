News: Runners and riders heading to Wentworth Woodhouse
By Tom Austen
Fresh from hosting an international flower show, the grand surroundings of Wentworth Woodhouse in Rotherham are set to play host to two mass participation sporting events later this year.
Earlier this month, the RHS Flower Show had the Grade-I listed house as a backdrop. This popular event for gardening enthusiasts and families alike attracted thousands of visitors for the iconic floral displays, talks and tips, markets, stalls, children’s activities as well as delicious food and drink.
Next month, the Wentworth Woodhouse Grand Prix has been added to the British cycling calendar.
On Sunday August 31, Wentworth will play host to a major cycle race around the estate that starts and ends on the beautiful East Front.
The event is organised by British Cycling Yorkshire Region who have pedigree in organising key races including the Ryedale Grand Prix 19 times. Switching to South Yorkshire and working in partnership with Rotherham Council and sponsors, Grasscrete, the event, which runs from 7:30am until 6pm, will take in local roads in Barnsley and Rotherham plus a 4km stretch of private road that passes through the Wentworth Woodhouse estate.
A women's event (five laps = 60.15 miles / 96.80 kilometres) and an open event (eight laps = 97.43 miles / 156.80 kilometres) are taking place.
Wentworth Woodhouse is also the new host of the Rotherham 10k.
Organisers, who have previously used Clifton Park and roads around the town centre for the event, recently confirmed the move.
The event is set to take place on October 5.
The race will exit the estate onto Cortworth Lane and Main Street through the village of Wentworth, looping back onto Cortworth Lane in the direction of Nether Haugh, to turn right on to the Whins in the direction of Greasbrough. A right turn back into the estate will then take runners past the lakes and up to the finish.
British Cycling Yorkshire Region website
Rotherham 10k website
Images: British Cycling
