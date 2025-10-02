News: Chamber Means Business celebrates record year





Hosted by Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber, and taking place at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, Chamber Means Business has firmly established itself as one of the most popular and successful business events of its kind. The event attracted a record number of delegates, and with the exhibition selling out in less than 24 hours, many of the businesses taking part went above and beyond the call of duty to stand out from the competition.



The power of networking was the theme of the day, and delegates were given the chance to take part in a special masterclass, learning how to make the most of networking opportunities. Hosted by Chamber Vice President Mark Smith, as well as featuring industry experts Hayley Koselogu, Phil Turner and Joada Allen, the seminar offered an insight into how to make the most of business networking, as well as sharing some of the secrets of their success.



Sponsored by KAT Communications, KCM Waste Management and EntrySign, the exhibition also gave delegates an exclusive preview of some of the opportunities available to local businesses offered by the re-opening of Doncaster Airport. Following the recent funding announcement, the airport aims to reinvest back into the local economy by engaging with local suppliers ahead of the planned re-opening.



The exhibition also provided opportunities to find out more about how goods and services are procured from key public sector partners including local authorities, education providers and the NHS.



The event also saw two longstanding members of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber receive special ‘Salutes to Business’ awards in recognition of their time-honoured contribution to the regional economy. Rotherham-based training provider Whyy? Change celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2025, whilst Sheffield-based marketing company Objective Creative will mark its 15th anniversary. Both companies were presented with special certificates during the event.



Shane Young, Operations Director, Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber, said: “Business success rarely happens in isolation. It’s the result of collaborating with others, forging partnerships and building relationships. Chamber Means Business is often the first step in that journey and offers an insight into the strength and diversity of South Yorkshire’s local economy.



"From the minute the doors opened, the event was buzzing. Networking and collaboration was the theme of the day, and with a record number of delegates taking part, and with the exhibition selling out within less than 24 hours, Chamber Means Business offered something for everyone. It was clear that many of those exhibiting at the show had spent a great deal of time in planning and preparing for the event – adding to the unique atmosphere.



"Finally, I would like to personally thank everyone who took part in the day, especially our sponsors, KAT Communications, KCM Recycling and EntrySign, as well as the chamber’s events team who worked tirelessly behind the scenes.”



Although a date is to be confirmed, Chamber Means Business will return in 2026.



More than 500 business owners and delegates from across South Yorkshire came together to celebrate the power of collaboration, cultivate new business connections and discover how to tap into opportunities to work with the public sector at the sell-out Chamber Means Business Expo.