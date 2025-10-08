News: Rotherham visits spark youngsters’ interest in manufacturing and engineering
By Tom Austen
A number of factory visits across Rotherham took place on National Manufacturing Day aiming to inspire the manufacturing workforce of the future.
Now in its fourth year, National Manufacturing Day, headed up by the manufacturers organisation Make UK, has one goal: encourage UK manufacturers to throw open their doors to show young people the amazing career opportunities on offer in manufacturing - in the hope of inspiring them to think about a career in this exciting sector.
The Work-wise Foundation helped to organise site visits on the day. The employer-led charity supports the development of young people so they have the knowledge, skills, aptitude and opportunities for employment within South Yorkshire and beyond.
More than 140 young people visited to the University of Sheffield AMRC to see machines developing research components for aerospace, being able to program a robot and having a go at welding using augmented reality. With state-of-the-art facilities on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham, the AMRC Training Centre has trained thousands of apprentices.
Nine schools from across Sheffield and Rotherham brought more than 140 children to visit the AMRC to see the pioneering innovations and cutting-edge research and technologies its engineers are developing.
Advertisement
Following shop floor tours in the morning, the children participated in interactive workshops in the afternoon, which involved a number of engaging science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) activities, including being able to try out an augmented reality welder, robotics coding, using additive manufacturing 3D-pens and creating electric circuits from pre-set electric circuit diagrams.
Leading the afternoon sessions was Lisa Sellers, schools engagement lead at the University of Sheffield AMRC Training Centre. She said: “Doing STEM events like these are vitally important for young people as it helps them to think about the future, choose options and find out about advanced manufacturing in their local area.
“National Manufacturing Day is the perfect backdrop to do events like these and we’re lucky that South Yorkshire has so many different and amazing manufacturing companies to learn from.”
Stephen Phipson, chief executive officer of the manufacturers organisation Make UK, said the annual day continues to grow each year and that it’s an opportunity for the sector to come together to celebrate British innovation and showcase the careers on offer to people of all ages across the country.
He added: “Our supporting companies and organisations are at the forefront of technology development and global design. We hope this fourth National Manufacturing Day will encourage people who have never thought of manufacturing as a future career before to come along to see what it is really like. This is a highly paid sector with good jobs which offer something for everyone.”
John Barber, chief executive officer and co-founder of The Work-wise Foundation, said: “Work-wise was established to help bridge the gap between business and education, alongside showcasing the world of work and what career opportunities are on offer to young people.
“We are delighted to be partnering with Make UK, the University of Sheffield AMRC and AMRC Training Centre again this year to highlight some of the fantastic manufacturing businesses in South Yorkshire and provide insights into advanced manufacturing and the pathways to work available.
“It’s so important to give our future workforce the opportunity to gain first-hand knowledge to help them navigate further learning and career choices. We are very grateful to the AMRC and AMRC Training Centre for their continued support for our work.”
Rotherham schools, St. Bernard's Catholic High School, Wales High School Academy Trust and Aston Academy took part with Rotherham businesses, AMG Chrome Limited, AML, CMD Ltd, Stelrad Ltd and the UK Atomic Energy Authority hosted tours.
Work-wise Foundation website
Images: AMG Chrome
Now in its fourth year, National Manufacturing Day, headed up by the manufacturers organisation Make UK, has one goal: encourage UK manufacturers to throw open their doors to show young people the amazing career opportunities on offer in manufacturing - in the hope of inspiring them to think about a career in this exciting sector.
The Work-wise Foundation helped to organise site visits on the day. The employer-led charity supports the development of young people so they have the knowledge, skills, aptitude and opportunities for employment within South Yorkshire and beyond.
More than 140 young people visited to the University of Sheffield AMRC to see machines developing research components for aerospace, being able to program a robot and having a go at welding using augmented reality. With state-of-the-art facilities on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham, the AMRC Training Centre has trained thousands of apprentices.
Nine schools from across Sheffield and Rotherham brought more than 140 children to visit the AMRC to see the pioneering innovations and cutting-edge research and technologies its engineers are developing.
Advertisement
Following shop floor tours in the morning, the children participated in interactive workshops in the afternoon, which involved a number of engaging science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) activities, including being able to try out an augmented reality welder, robotics coding, using additive manufacturing 3D-pens and creating electric circuits from pre-set electric circuit diagrams.
Leading the afternoon sessions was Lisa Sellers, schools engagement lead at the University of Sheffield AMRC Training Centre. She said: “Doing STEM events like these are vitally important for young people as it helps them to think about the future, choose options and find out about advanced manufacturing in their local area.
“National Manufacturing Day is the perfect backdrop to do events like these and we’re lucky that South Yorkshire has so many different and amazing manufacturing companies to learn from.”
Stephen Phipson, chief executive officer of the manufacturers organisation Make UK, said the annual day continues to grow each year and that it’s an opportunity for the sector to come together to celebrate British innovation and showcase the careers on offer to people of all ages across the country.
He added: “Our supporting companies and organisations are at the forefront of technology development and global design. We hope this fourth National Manufacturing Day will encourage people who have never thought of manufacturing as a future career before to come along to see what it is really like. This is a highly paid sector with good jobs which offer something for everyone.”
John Barber, chief executive officer and co-founder of The Work-wise Foundation, said: “Work-wise was established to help bridge the gap between business and education, alongside showcasing the world of work and what career opportunities are on offer to young people.
“We are delighted to be partnering with Make UK, the University of Sheffield AMRC and AMRC Training Centre again this year to highlight some of the fantastic manufacturing businesses in South Yorkshire and provide insights into advanced manufacturing and the pathways to work available.
“It’s so important to give our future workforce the opportunity to gain first-hand knowledge to help them navigate further learning and career choices. We are very grateful to the AMRC and AMRC Training Centre for their continued support for our work.”
Rotherham schools, St. Bernard's Catholic High School, Wales High School Academy Trust and Aston Academy took part with Rotherham businesses, AMG Chrome Limited, AML, CMD Ltd, Stelrad Ltd and the UK Atomic Energy Authority hosted tours.
Work-wise Foundation website
Images: AMG Chrome
0 comments:
Post a Comment