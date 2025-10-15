News: Ron Hull Group planning Rotherham expansion
By Tom Austen
Leading recycling firm, Ron Hull Group, has submitted a planning application that would enable the expansion of its Rotherham site.
Back in 2011. the company bought a vacant 4-acre former warehousing site just a few hundred yards from its Mangham Road base on the Barbot Hall Industrial Estate. £4m was invested at the site's main 80,000 sq ft building with the installation of new plant and machinery.
Now plans show a new 54,000 sq ft unit between Greasbrough Road and the existing operations closer to Parkgate.
Application documents explain the the group acquired the land when Rotherham Council indicated that it would likely be used as employment use as part of the wider Bassingthorpe development. A previous application, since withdrawn, was to use the site for storage.
The latest plans explain that the aim is to move certain processes indoors and "the proposal promises better working conditions and improved control over material quality — for instance, reducing the moisture content on wood that currently devalues its quality when processed in the open.
"Full skips would be delivered into the building where their contents are emptied. The skip contents will be moved via conveyors and be subject to optical, laser and magnetic scans and selection.
"Eventually via operative checks it will be split into different material streams. Materials such as ferrous and non-ferrous metals, wood, plastics, and hardcore are then either processed on site or bundled for recycling elsewhere on site or other appropriate facilities. The aim is to extract whatever is of value from the waste and reduce to a minimum the residual that is sent for further recovery and recovered fuel (wood chip) production."
Applicants anticipate an increased throughput of the site is some 250 tonnes and due to the increase in capacity that the development will bring, there is likely to be an increase of approximately 80 HGV two-way trips over the course of the day. The council's transport officers "do not consider this to have a severe impact on the adjacent road network."
A noise assessment has also been included with the application.
If approved, the new development would increase employment by 30 members of staff.
The plans conclude: "The unit would not only provide 30 much needed jobs but also increase the percentage of recycled material recovered. This in turn would reduce raw material requirements and help increase sustainability. In short it would help meet the companies [sic] aim of 'Nil to Landfill'."
Ron Hull Group website
Images: Google Maps
Ron Hull Group website
Images: Google Maps
