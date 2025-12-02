News: Change of use plans approved for Empire in Rotherham town centre
By Tom Austen
More events are being booked in at the iconic Empire Theatre in Rotherham town centre with Rotherham Council planners now approving its new use.
A sold out charity Northern Soul featuring legends Russ Winstanley and Norman Jay MBE took place in November bringing hundreds to the venue for the first time in years.
The former cinema on Ship Hill / High Street in the town centre is a large restoration project. It is also known as the Essoldo building and was built in 1913 as the Empire Theatre. It has since operated as a cinema, snooker hall and nightclub.
The site is allocated for retail purposes in the borough's Local Plan but the applicant, SME Holdings Ltd, has secured permission for the change of use of the premises from a night club use to a theatre / music venue use class. Both uses are considered "sui generis" in planning terms as they are uses that do not fit into any other standard planning use class categories.
The plans stated: "The use will fall under the recent use class of Sui Generis covering all aspects of entertainment that the client feels the building will need in order to be successful.
"The predominant use will be as a Music venue, this includes an alcohol licence for drinks to be consumed on the premises which we believe is what the current building use currently has. It is important that the building has a diverse use if it is to thrive and this will include drinking establishment, venue for live music as well as recorded music, concert hall, dance hall, nightclub and theatre."
Advertisement
The building is in the town centre, but not on a primary shopping street, so a use as a venue is acceptable. In terms of the impact on neighbouring businesses and residents, the Council’s Environmental Health Officer stated: "The building already has permission for use as a nightclub and it is therefore considered that the levels of noise that would be generated as a result of the proposed use would be similar to its previously use, and it is therefore not likely to result in any additional impact on local amenity."
Plans were approved without going before the council's planning board.
Rothbiz reported in August that the operators had applied for a premises licence with the opening hours from 12:00 to 04:30 with licenced activities, including the sale by retail of alcohol for consumption on the premises only, taking place until 4am.
The next scheduled event is on Saturday December 6, when local producer Shak Jackson Presents: The Afters - An Afternoon of Piano House. An afternoon of Motown is set for December 13 featuring soul singer Andy Abraham. A Jingle Bell Ball on December 19 is expected to be a highlight of the festive party season.
Empire Theatre website
Images: Empire Theatre
A sold out charity Northern Soul featuring legends Russ Winstanley and Norman Jay MBE took place in November bringing hundreds to the venue for the first time in years.
The former cinema on Ship Hill / High Street in the town centre is a large restoration project. It is also known as the Essoldo building and was built in 1913 as the Empire Theatre. It has since operated as a cinema, snooker hall and nightclub.
The site is allocated for retail purposes in the borough's Local Plan but the applicant, SME Holdings Ltd, has secured permission for the change of use of the premises from a night club use to a theatre / music venue use class. Both uses are considered "sui generis" in planning terms as they are uses that do not fit into any other standard planning use class categories.
The plans stated: "The use will fall under the recent use class of Sui Generis covering all aspects of entertainment that the client feels the building will need in order to be successful.
"The predominant use will be as a Music venue, this includes an alcohol licence for drinks to be consumed on the premises which we believe is what the current building use currently has. It is important that the building has a diverse use if it is to thrive and this will include drinking establishment, venue for live music as well as recorded music, concert hall, dance hall, nightclub and theatre."
Advertisement
The building is in the town centre, but not on a primary shopping street, so a use as a venue is acceptable. In terms of the impact on neighbouring businesses and residents, the Council’s Environmental Health Officer stated: "The building already has permission for use as a nightclub and it is therefore considered that the levels of noise that would be generated as a result of the proposed use would be similar to its previously use, and it is therefore not likely to result in any additional impact on local amenity."
Plans were approved without going before the council's planning board.
Rothbiz reported in August that the operators had applied for a premises licence with the opening hours from 12:00 to 04:30 with licenced activities, including the sale by retail of alcohol for consumption on the premises only, taking place until 4am.
The next scheduled event is on Saturday December 6, when local producer Shak Jackson Presents: The Afters - An Afternoon of Piano House. An afternoon of Motown is set for December 13 featuring soul singer Andy Abraham. A Jingle Bell Ball on December 19 is expected to be a highlight of the festive party season.
Empire Theatre website
Images: Empire Theatre
3 comments:
Great to see this fabulous old building back in use.Just need the Odeon to become the new Civic Theatre and the town will be open for business again.
Not actually connected to this,but would be good if the Corn law was reopened as a venue and possibly the long closed Cross keys,would give that 'top end 'part of town a entertainment vibe, here's hoping 🫰
That a great idea.A vibrant multi use theatre is what Rotherham has been lacking for years. Fingers crossed!!
Post a Comment