News: Restoring Rotherham's Pride in Place
By Tom Austen
Plans are being prepared on how to spend a £20m investment over the next ten years, building pride in Rotherham.
Rotherham Council has set out which types of regeneration projects are set to receive the most money.
In March, £20m earmarked for Rotherham by the previous Government was confirmed and given a wider remit focusing on neighbourhood renewal and improving social capital and renamed Plan for Neighbourhoods.
Last month it was announced that Rotherham will also receive £1.5m to restore pride in place, support community cohesion, and stimulate local economic activity through visible, short-term, community-led improvements.
Maltby was also named as one of the areas that will receive £2m every year for a decade.
Rotherham Council has now confirmed that the initial £20m Plan for Neighbourhoods for the built up area around the town centre has been renamed as the Pride in Place Programme for Rotherham Central.
Rothbiz has previously reported on the results of consultation and the government data that will support decision makers - the local Neighbourhood Board which brings together residents, local businesses, grassroots campaigners, workplace representatives, faith, and community leaders and those with a deep connection to their area.
Consultees (people who live, work or visit the main urban areas around the town centre) assessed the area low in most themes and picked out safety, run-down streets and parking as key issues.
Government data, which covers key issues such as vacant property, crime rates and footfall, shows that there is still much to do in Rotherham, even to match the national averages.
A ten year programme, the £20m is set to be split - £15m on capital and £5m on revenue.
An update from Rotherham Council shows that interventions in line for funding will come under the themes of: regeneration, high streets and heritage; health and wellbeing; education and opportunity; cohesion, safety and security; and work, productivity and skills.
As the focus is on interventions where alternative funding is less accessible, it means that housing and transport projects will not be supported.
A report shows the main target areas with £5.72m earmarked for health and wellbeing and £3.84m for regeneration, high streets and heritage.
Possible interventions under the health and wellbeing theme include co-locating services under one roof in an accessible high street location, community mental health hubs, funding for local sport and activity facilities, initiatives and drug and alcohol support.
Potential interventions under the regeneration, high streets and heritage theme include public realm improvements, green spaces, community and neighbourhood infrastructure projects, support for arts, cultural, heritage and creative activities and initiatives.
At this stage, it is not a fixed investment programme and there will be flexibility to review interventions. The Neighbourhood Board will now work with Rotherham Council, who are the accountable body for the money, to create a Regeneration Plan that needs to be submitted to the government by November 28.
Images: LSH
