News: Metalysis doubles Gen 2 R&D demonstration units
By Tom Austen
Metalysis, the end-to-end manufacturer of solid-state metal and alloy powders and global leader in materials science, is increasing its output of specialist metals amid growing pressure to reduce reliance on Chinese supply chains.
With a Materials Discovery Centre on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham, the company holds the worldwide exploitation rights to the FCC Cambridge process which sees specialist powder metals created in a simple, cost effective process with significant environmental benefits.
Earlier this year, Rothbiz reported on the increasing in Gen 1 research units, which can produce grammes of output per machine per run. Metalysis has now doubled its Gen 2 units which enable transition from grams to kilograms-scale output.
The move is to meet unprecedented demand from advanced industries, including electronics, hypersonics, defence, clean energy and space. This expansion supports customers developing next-generation materials and reflects heightened urgency to secure non-Chinese midstream processing options following ongoing uncertainties surrounding new Chinese export controls on critical minerals and rare earth elements, first enacted in April.
Advertisement
Nitesh Shah, CEO of Metalysis, said: “We are delighted to be doubling our Gen 2 units, just seven months after we increased our Gen 1 capacity by 1/3. We are seeing increasing demand for our products at the Gen 2 level, sending material to clients for evaluation and qualification into specialist markets, with particular interest from sputtering target manufacturers.
"A range of advanced manufacturing sectors come to Metalysis because of our core suite of products - capacitor grade tantalum, scandium tri-aluminide (Al3Sc), niobium alloys and our ability to create lightweight refractory high entropy alloys, and because clients know that with all the materials that we produce we bring unique and bespoke physical and chemical attributes to the end-material, meaning we are without competition across a range of products."
China continues to dominate mining and midstream processing, with 90 per cent of global midstream capacity. To reduce this dependency, Western nations are urgently seeking alternative processing solutions. Metalysis is well-positioned to fill this gap, offering scalable midstream capability across a wide range of critical materials.
Shah added: "The recent REE controls by the Chinese have accelerated this process as clients require metal feedstocks and midstream processing from outside of China, and this will be the dominant trend across critical materials over the next few years."
Metalysis website
Images: Metalysis
With a Materials Discovery Centre on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham, the company holds the worldwide exploitation rights to the FCC Cambridge process which sees specialist powder metals created in a simple, cost effective process with significant environmental benefits.
Earlier this year, Rothbiz reported on the increasing in Gen 1 research units, which can produce grammes of output per machine per run. Metalysis has now doubled its Gen 2 units which enable transition from grams to kilograms-scale output.
The move is to meet unprecedented demand from advanced industries, including electronics, hypersonics, defence, clean energy and space. This expansion supports customers developing next-generation materials and reflects heightened urgency to secure non-Chinese midstream processing options following ongoing uncertainties surrounding new Chinese export controls on critical minerals and rare earth elements, first enacted in April.
Advertisement
Nitesh Shah, CEO of Metalysis, said: “We are delighted to be doubling our Gen 2 units, just seven months after we increased our Gen 1 capacity by 1/3. We are seeing increasing demand for our products at the Gen 2 level, sending material to clients for evaluation and qualification into specialist markets, with particular interest from sputtering target manufacturers.
"A range of advanced manufacturing sectors come to Metalysis because of our core suite of products - capacitor grade tantalum, scandium tri-aluminide (Al3Sc), niobium alloys and our ability to create lightweight refractory high entropy alloys, and because clients know that with all the materials that we produce we bring unique and bespoke physical and chemical attributes to the end-material, meaning we are without competition across a range of products."
China continues to dominate mining and midstream processing, with 90 per cent of global midstream capacity. To reduce this dependency, Western nations are urgently seeking alternative processing solutions. Metalysis is well-positioned to fill this gap, offering scalable midstream capability across a wide range of critical materials.
Shah added: "The recent REE controls by the Chinese have accelerated this process as clients require metal feedstocks and midstream processing from outside of China, and this will be the dominant trend across critical materials over the next few years."
Metalysis website
Images: Metalysis
0 comments:
Post a Comment