News: AESSEAL is a top apprentice employer
By Tom Austen
Rotherham-based AESSEAL has been ranked as the top UK apprentice employer in the manufacturing sector in 2025.
AESSEAL is the largest part of the AES Engineering Ltd group, which operates in over 100 countries. The British-owned group manufactures its core products in Templeborough, and they are used by major industry globally to prevent the leakage of liquids and gases into the environment, thereby preventing environmental damage as well as avoiding a health and safety risk.
AESSEAL was one of a huge number of UK businesses, drawn from more than 20 different sectors considered for the Sunday Times ‘Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers’ awards. The awards celebrate the UK's outstanding apprenticeship employers – recognising their commitment to creating new apprenticeships, the diversity of their apprentices, and the number of apprentices who successfully complete their apprenticeships.
Ranked overall 84th in the top 100, which features giant public and private sector organisations such as the British Army, Grant Thornton and BAE Systems, the Rotherham-based company takes fewer apprentices annually than many of the others in the list with 73 apprentice starts in 2024. However, AESSEAL prides itself on its record of retaining and developing apprentices, some of whom have risen to senior management posts.
Overall, around 20% of AESSEAL’s workforce started as apprentices, and 32 new apprenticeships were started in the 2024-25 criteria period. With an overall placing of 84th out of 100, the company was the top-ranked manufacturer for 2025.
Chris Rea, managing director of AESSEAL and of holding group AES Engineering Ltd, said: “It is always a pleasant surprise to be singled out in these national awards. While AESSEAL is a global business we are a lot smaller than some of the other entrants.
"Developing staff and future-proofing engineering and manufacturing excellence in South Yorkshire is one of our passions and it is very pleasing that the judges have recognised the quality of our ‘grow your own’ philosophy when it comes to recruiting and developing the next generation of engineers and leaders."
In 2024 AESSEAL came out as the top UK apprentice employer in the manufacturing sector for the second time, according to the Department of Education’s annual rankings.
AESSEAL has signed up employees to 311 apprenticeships between 2017 and July 2025. More than 25 different career paths are now available to apprentices across the UK group, with recent additions including a gardener.
The company says that over the past eight years the cost of apprentice training has been over £7m, including external training fees, mentoring, management costs, and the salary cost for day release training.
A spokesperson for AESSEAL confrimed that it considers the £7,462,294 "not as a cost, but a necessary investment in our future.”
AESSEAL website
Images: AESSEAL
AESSEAL website
Images: AESSEAL
