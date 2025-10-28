News: SBD Apparel going from strength to strength





SBD Apparel is already the global market leader in strength sports apparel, clothing and accessories worldwide. The company, which counts elite strength and fitness athletes across the world amongst its growing client base, as well as being synonymous with the World’s Strongest Man Competition, successfully opened a new manufacturing hub at Rotherham’s Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in 2022.



The move to new 100,000 sq ft premises was part of a desire to boost exports. The company now sells in markets including Australia, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Germany, Spain, Italy, Norway and Iceland.



Under the new agreement, SBD Apparel will provide officially licensed weightlifting costumes designed to meet the highest standards of performance, quality, and regulatory compliance.



Advertisement

Last month, members of the British weightlifting squad visited the SBD HQ to be presented with their customised kit ahead of the International Weightlifting Federation World Championships taking place in Førde, Norway,



The event marked the first time that bespoke SBD kit was provided for both the Great Britain and the Refugee Weightlifitng teams.



Manufactured in Rotherham, the SBD weightlifting costume has been developed through extensive research and collaboration with elite athletes, ensuring exceptional fit, durability, and comfort for use in both training and international competition.







Mohammed Jalood, IWF President, added: “The IWF is delighted to further strengthen its partnership with SBD Apparel, whose reputation for quality and innovation is recognised throughout the sporting world. This appointment will ensure that our athletes have access to the very best apparel, reflecting the professionalism and high standards of our sport."



In 2024, SBD was awarded a King's Award for Enterrpise for outstanding achievements in International Trade.



SBD Apparel website



Images: SBD / British Weightlifting SBD Apparel is already the global market leader in strength sports apparel, clothing and accessories worldwide. The company, which counts elite strength and fitness athletes across the world amongst its growing client base, as well as being synonymous with the World’s Strongest Man Competition, successfully opened a new manufacturing hub at Rotherham’s Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in 2022.The move to new 100,000 sq ft premises was part of a desire to boost exports. The company now sells in markets including Australia, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Germany, Spain, Italy, Norway and Iceland.Under the new agreement, SBD Apparel will provide officially licensed weightlifting costumes designed to meet the highest standards of performance, quality, and regulatory compliance.Last month, members of the British weightlifting squad visited the SBD HQ to be presented with their customised kit ahead of the International Weightlifting Federation World Championships taking place in Førde, Norway,The event marked the first time that bespoke SBD kit was provided for both the Great Britain and the Refugee Weightlifitng teams.Manufactured in Rotherham, the SBD weightlifting costume has been developed through extensive research and collaboration with elite athletes, ensuring exceptional fit, durability, and comfort for use in both training and international competition.Mohammed Jalood, IWF President, added: “The IWF is delighted to further strengthen its partnership with SBD Apparel, whose reputation for quality and innovation is recognised throughout the sporting world. This appointment will ensure that our athletes have access to the very best apparel, reflecting the professionalism and high standards of our sport."In 2024, SBD was awarded a King's Award for Enterrpise for outstanding achievements in International Trade.

Having bossed the powerlifting arena for a number of years, Rotherham-based SBD Apparel is expanding its global reach further having been appointed as the official supplier of the weightlifting costume by the International Weightlifting Federation.The deal marks an expansion of the strong partnership between the IWF and SBD, "reflecting a shared commitment to excellence in supporting the global weightlifting community."