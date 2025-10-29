News: Xeros sign breakthrough launch agreement with global washing machine brand
By Tom Austen
Xeros Technology Group plc, the Rotherham-based creator of technologies that reduce the impact of clothing on the planet, has signed an agreement with one of the world's largest branded washing machine manufacturers.
Based on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham, Xeros is a Leeds University spin-out that has created a number of technologies, such as the use of polymer beeds in washing and filters to collect microplastics.
The latest deal will result in the mass production of domestic washing machines using Xeros' Laundry Care technology (XDrum and XOrbs) under the manufacturer's brand.
Xeros' "XOrbs" last for many hundreds of washes before needing to be replaced and recycled. The beads gently remove unwanted molecules and contaminants from materials allowing washing machines to work more efficiently while using just a fraction of the water traditionally needed.
The manufacturer, which cannot be named due to commercial sensitivity, is a global leader, and top ten brand, selling around seven million domestic washing machines per year, operating predominantly across North and Latin America.
The agreement will follow a paid-for, time-bound process with defined milestones and deliverables, and is anticipated to complete in around 12-18 months. Post completion, revenue will come from a royalty payment for each Product Certification Mark used, and from the sale of XOrbs.
Xeros anticipates that similar paid for agreements will follow, with three further global washing machine manufacturers currently in technical verification.
Neil Austin CEO at Xeros, said: "The Agreement to develop a Laundry Care machine with a top ten global brand is a game changer for the Group and on a personal level the key moment I have been working towards since joining the business. We are absolutely thrilled to be working with them and believe this is the strongest evidence yet for the global adoption of Xeros' Care Technology."
The group recently reported a significant improvement in its financial performance, with the latest interim results showing a considerable narrowing of its losses.
The AIM-listed group posted a net loss for the six months ended 30 June 2025, narrowing by nearly 11% compared to the previous reporting period. The loss for the last half-year stood at £1.73m, down from a loss of £1.94m in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA loss fell to £1.6m from £2.4m.
Xeros currently has another three global washing machine manufacturers in technical verification but the launch of IFB's 9kg Xeros-enabled washing machine has been delayed.
Highlights from the period include Yilmak securing its first denim manufacturing partnership for its Xeros denim processing machines with a prominent Pakistan-based manufacturer, Ambition Apparel, which produces over nine million pairs of jeans a year.
For XFiltra, which captures up to 99% of all microplastic particles shed from clothing during a domestic laundry cycle, Russell Hobbs plans to distribute Xeros' external filter into UK retailers whilst a Letter of Intent has been signed with Guangdong Welly Electrical Appliance Co. LTD ("Welly") a key supplier to the fast-moving Chinese appliance industry.
