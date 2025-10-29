News: £1m arts funding secured for Rotherham
By Tom Austen
Flux Rotherham has been awarded £1m by the Arts Council to deliver more grassroots-led cultural experiences.
Having secured £2m in 2019, Flux has been part of the Creative People and Places programme and co-creates community art projects and events across the borough.
The latest funding will cover the next three years of the programme that aims to bring together community, grassroots and cultural organisations as partners to take the lead in choosing, creating and taking part in creative and cultural activities. They empower local people to pursue the art they want, where they live.
Helen Jones, Programme Director at Flux Rotherham, said: "At Flux Rotherham, we’re aiming to craft programmes and approaches where art is within everyone’s reach. Deeply rooted in Rotherham’s community spirit, we’re using the power of the arts to co-create a cultural movement that celebrates diversity, nurtures personal growth, and builds lasting connections between people.
"I want to say a huge thank you to our communities, partners, artists, Community Steering Panel, and consortium for their creativity and generosity. Their collaboration and commitment make everything we do possible, and we’re looking forward to continuing the journey and shaping something truly special for Rotherham over the next three years."
Advertisement
Flux has been involved with town centre events such as the Museum of the Moon and the Otherham light festival, the WE Wonder Festival at Wentworth Woodhouse and exhibitions at Clifton Park Museum, as well as being key attendees at the Rotherham Show.
The funding is made possible thanks to National Lottery players. Every National Lottery ticket purchased generates money for good causes and enables people in villages, towns, and cities up and down the country to get access to cultural experiences where they live.
Auriel Majumdar, Independent Chairperson at Flux Rotherham, said: "This is brilliant news for Rotherham. Over the last three years we’ve seen incredible creativity from people of all ages and backgrounds, and this new investment means we can continue to make culture part of everyday life across our communities.”
Rebecca Ball, Area Director, North, Arts Council England, added: “The Creative People and Places programme empowers our communities across the North to design and shape the cultural offer on their doorstep. Since 2012 we have seen the transformative impact of these projects on the people and places. I’m so happy that we are able to continue to fund this remarkable programme and I am delighted that from 2026 we will be welcoming four new projects in the North to the programme.
"I can’t wait to see how this investment will continue to inspire and engage. This programme would not be possible without the support of all the people who play the National Lottery, as it is thanks to them that we are able to fund this life changing work.”
Flux Rotherham website
Images: Flux Rotherham
Having secured £2m in 2019, Flux has been part of the Creative People and Places programme and co-creates community art projects and events across the borough.
The latest funding will cover the next three years of the programme that aims to bring together community, grassroots and cultural organisations as partners to take the lead in choosing, creating and taking part in creative and cultural activities. They empower local people to pursue the art they want, where they live.
Helen Jones, Programme Director at Flux Rotherham, said: "At Flux Rotherham, we’re aiming to craft programmes and approaches where art is within everyone’s reach. Deeply rooted in Rotherham’s community spirit, we’re using the power of the arts to co-create a cultural movement that celebrates diversity, nurtures personal growth, and builds lasting connections between people.
"I want to say a huge thank you to our communities, partners, artists, Community Steering Panel, and consortium for their creativity and generosity. Their collaboration and commitment make everything we do possible, and we’re looking forward to continuing the journey and shaping something truly special for Rotherham over the next three years."
Advertisement
Flux has been involved with town centre events such as the Museum of the Moon and the Otherham light festival, the WE Wonder Festival at Wentworth Woodhouse and exhibitions at Clifton Park Museum, as well as being key attendees at the Rotherham Show.
The funding is made possible thanks to National Lottery players. Every National Lottery ticket purchased generates money for good causes and enables people in villages, towns, and cities up and down the country to get access to cultural experiences where they live.
Auriel Majumdar, Independent Chairperson at Flux Rotherham, said: "This is brilliant news for Rotherham. Over the last three years we’ve seen incredible creativity from people of all ages and backgrounds, and this new investment means we can continue to make culture part of everyday life across our communities.”
Rebecca Ball, Area Director, North, Arts Council England, added: “The Creative People and Places programme empowers our communities across the North to design and shape the cultural offer on their doorstep. Since 2012 we have seen the transformative impact of these projects on the people and places. I’m so happy that we are able to continue to fund this remarkable programme and I am delighted that from 2026 we will be welcoming four new projects in the North to the programme.
"I can’t wait to see how this investment will continue to inspire and engage. This programme would not be possible without the support of all the people who play the National Lottery, as it is thanks to them that we are able to fund this life changing work.”
Flux Rotherham website
Images: Flux Rotherham
0 comments:
Post a Comment