News: instantprint celebrates landmark year with 60% growth
By Tom Austen
Fuelled by investment, innovation and a deep focus on listening to customers, Rotherham-based instantprint continues to scale rapidly, positioning itself as one of the UK’s fastest growing providers for SME print solutions.
The Manvers company has unveiled a milestone year of performance, reporting a 60% year on year increase in large format sales, the successful launch of custom stickers and eco paper bags and significant gains in efficiency thanks to AI-powered upgrades across the customer journey.
At the heart of instantprint’s success is a relentless focus on removing friction from the buying experience. Nowhere is this clearer than in the revamped proofing journey, which has seen a surge in customer satisfaction and conversion rate.
The new interface gives customers a clearer, faster and more confident approval process. And in a major step forward for accessibility, instantprint has now integrated AI-powered upscaling tools that automatically detect and enhance low-resolution artwork offering customers the option to optimise files without needing to start again or delay their order.
These changes have already contributed to measurable improvements in CVR, reduced order abandonment and a continued run of positive feedback, pushing the brand past 20,000 verified reviews on Trustpilot with an 'Excellent' average.
Jon Constantine-Smith, Head of instantprint, said: “This has been one of the most exciting years in our history. We’ve achieved major category growth, launched products that our customers actually asked for, and used AI not to replace people - but to remove the pain points from the print journey. Everything we’ve done comes back to one focus: make great print more accessible, more efficient and more enjoyable.”
instantprint’s large format category—including banners, posters and exhibition materials — has seen a 60% sales increase, fuelled by upgraded production capabilities and next-day availability.
In 2020, the printing firm increased its total footprint at Brookfields Park by 45% to 147,000 sq ft, paving the way for their dedicated large format printing facility.
A £250,000 investment was recently made in a state-of-the-art RENZ INLINE 500 wire binding machine, responding to the surge in demand for premium products like calendars, books, and diaries.
Meanwhile, two major product launches — custom stickers and recyclable paper bags — reflect the brand’s commitment to expanding with purpose. Both ranges were curated based on direct customer feedback and are already gaining traction across retail, hospitality and events.
Mark Young, Managing Director at instantprint, added: “Every investment we’ve made, from large format hardware to AI integration, is rooted in a simple principle: listen to your customers, then make it easier for them to succeed. We’re not just growing for growth’s sake, we’re scaling smart and the results speak for themselves.”
