News: Plans to expand café capacity at Wentworth Woodhouse
By Tom Austen
Plans have been carefully developed to bring more of Wentworth Woodhouse back into use.
The Grade I listed mansion in Rotherham is owned and operated by Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust (WWPT) which is overseeing a huge regeneration project focusing on delivering high quality, creative and relevant visitor experience.
The building has more than 300 rooms but also includes a number of courts and courtyards. The 2018 masterplan identified parts of the house which could be brought back into use, including areas such as Bedlam Wing, North Wing and areas surrounding Basin Court.
The popular Butler's Pantry Café on the ground floor of the house is a warm and welcoming environment, perfect for a light-bite with friends or a sweet treat.
New plans have been submitted that would improve access to Basin Court which is next to the existing café.
The Court is currently accessed via a sash window which has been previously adapted with the addition of stable doors at its base and concrete steps.
Donald Insall Architects have drawn up plans for the installation of a ramp to the courtyard for use by members of the public. No further works are proposed and the existing sash window / door configuration remains unaffected.
The plans for listed building consent say that: "Currently, the café experiences problems with over-crowding and large queues which take up corridor space during busy periods. Therefore, the proposals aim to enable to the use of Basin Court to provide more useable space for the café, alleviating overcrowding without causing harm to the existing fabric.
"The proposals will allow for Basin Court to be brought back into use, which is currently unutilised, and will increase available capacity to the café area.
"The proposals will preserve the architectural and historic interest of Wentworth Woodhouse, allowing for continued occupation in a sensitive and sustainable manner."
Replacing the sash and stable door with a full height door was considered too intrusive. Instead work is planned to overhaul, redecorate, and introduce minor amendments to the door to allow for improved access and weatherproofing detail.
As part of the significant regeneration of the stables at Wentworth Woodhouse, planning permission was secured in 2022 to convert part of the vast stable block for use as a production kitchen and another part for a 120 cover café catering for visitors as they arrive and leave the Grade I listed architectural jewel.
An award-winning restoration of the Camellia House provides visitors to the site with fine dining options.
Wentworth Woodhouse website
Images: WWPT / Donald Insall Architects
