News: All the winners at the Barnsley & Rotherham Business Awards 2025
By Tom Austen
Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber of Commerce celebrated the region's business in style recently as it hosted the annual Barnsley & Rotherham Business Awards at Magna in Rotherham.
In an evening packed with glitz and glamour, more than 560 members of South Yorkshire’s business community came together to reflect on their achievements during the past 12 months, and with 14 different awards up for grabs it proved to be a night to remember for the Naylor Group, who secured a clutch of accolades on the evening, winning the large business category as well as being highly commended for the Sustainability award. The company was also one of five businesses shortlisted for the Community Impact award.
Hosted by respected SAS veteran and best-selling author Colin MacLachlan, and with live entertainment provided by 2017 X Factor finalist Holly Tandy, the awards recognised the achievements of all areas of the local business community – from apprentices and new entrepreneurs taking the first steps in their chosen vocations to businesses demonstrating excellence in customer service, business growth and staff development.
However, the night belonged to Barnsley's Naylor Group. Founded in 1890, the fourth-generation family-run business has reinvented itself, successfully investing more than £18m in the last two years alone. In addition to going above and beyond the call of duty in supporting its 350-strong workforce through a wide range of people development-led initiatives, the company has also successfully reduced its electricity consumption by a staggering 89%, as well as repurposing more than 7,000 tonnes of used plastics, which would have otherwise been destined for landfill.
Advertisement
The important role played by charities was also recognised. In what proved to be one of the most fiercely contested categories, Rotherham Samaritans secured the title of Charity of the Year, whilst Barnsley Hospice and Rotherham Abuse Counselling Service (Rothacs) were highly commended. The three charities were all awarded cash prizes to support their charitable efforts. Other winners from the charity sector saw Barnsley Hospice CEO Martin Tune awarded the title of Business Person of the Year, whilst Rotherham Hospice was awarded Campaign of the Year.
Rotherham-based IT provider Balliante were crowned Small Business of the Year, whilst Equans secured a double award win, landing the titles of Business Community Impact and Excellence in Customer Service.
The hard work and dedication of several longstanding South Yorkshire businesses were also recognised on the night, having collectively accumulated 360 years of service with special salutes to business: Kinspeed and Age UK Rotherham (40 years), Steel City Marketing (45 years), Rotherham United (100 years) and Shorts Accountants (135 years).
"Being awarded the title of Business of the Year by Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber is an incredible achievement, and I feel immensely proud of every member of our team who have contributed to our success.”
Craig Boddy, Managing Director, Balliante, said: "Being named as small business of the year is a huge honour, and I feel incredibly proud that the hard work and dedication shown by our team has been recognised in this way. When we relocated our business to Rotherham Town Centre, we wanted to play a small part in contributing to the regeneration efforts of the town. We've enjoyed a significant period of growth during the past twelve months, not just supporting fellow businesses in South Yorkshire, but we've also seen demand for our services increase from customers across Europe and the US.
"It's been an incredible 12 months for Balliante, and as more businesses adopt new forms of technology in their day-to-day business, I think we are well-placed to continue our growth journey in the future."
Matt Travis, President, Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber, said: “Over the past year, businesses across Barnsley, Rotherham and the wider South Yorkshire region have faced some of the most challenging conditions in recent memory. Yet despite these headwinds our businesses have continued to adapt, innovate and thrive.
"From manufacturers embracing cutting-edge technology to service providers finding new ways to deliver value, the spirit of enterprise and entrepreneurship in Barnsley and Rotherham remains as strong as ever. Success is never achieved in isolation; it’s the result of people coming together in the spirit of collaboration, trust and shared ambition.
"The Barnsley & Rotherham business awards is one of the highlights of the Chamber’s business calendar, and the ways in which many businesses go above and beyond the call of duty never fails to amaze me. I would like to give my congratulations to every business that took part in this year’s Business Awards. The standard of entry was remarkable, and every organisation that was shortlisted, highly commended and winners on the night should feel incredibly proud of their achievements.”
Full list of winners:
Business of the Year: Naylor Group
Apprentice of the year: Winner: Max Brough, Airmaster
Highly Commended: Becky Smith (Barnsley Hospice), Joe Cockerill (Mears Group)
Business Community Impact: Winner: Equans
Highly Commended: Henry Boot Construction, Reloved Boutique by Barnsley College
Business Growth: Winner: Utility Source Limited
Highly Commended: Actus, TwentyFour IT Services
Business Person of the Year: Winner: Martin Tune (Barnsley Hospice)
Highly Commended: Dr Perdita Mouseley (Rotherham Opportunities College), Mark Smith (Make Your Mark)
Campaign of the Year: Winner: Rotherham Hospice
Highly Commended: ACW Medical Services, Utility Source Limited
Charity of the Year: Winner: Rotherham Samaritans
Highly Commended: Barnsley Hospice, Rotherham Abuse Counselling Service (Rothacs)
Commitment to People Development: Winner: Glu Recruit
Highly Commended: Rotherham Hospice, Vaughandale Construction
Excellence in Customer Service: Winner: Equans
Highly Commended: IT Desk (UK) Limited, Wayv, Talk and Broadband for Business
Social Impact: Winner: Esh Group
Highly Commended: Equans, KCM Waste Management
Sustainability Award: Winner: Riverlution
Highly Commended: Hydrov Ltd, Naylor Group
Most Promising New Business: Winner: Jiggle
Highly Commended: Empress Ballroom, Nexus 360
Small Business of the Year: Winner: Balliante
Highly Commended: Gravitate Digital Accounting, Empress Ballroom
Large Business of the Year: Winner: Naylor Group
Highly Commended: Equans, Hargreaves Industrial Services
Salutes to Business – presented to businesses in recognition of their longstanding commitment to South Yorkshire’s local economy:
40 years: Kinspeed, Rotherham Samaritans
45 years: Steel City Marketing
100: Rotherham United FC
135 Shorts Accountants
BR Awards website
Images: BR Chamber
In an evening packed with glitz and glamour, more than 560 members of South Yorkshire’s business community came together to reflect on their achievements during the past 12 months, and with 14 different awards up for grabs it proved to be a night to remember for the Naylor Group, who secured a clutch of accolades on the evening, winning the large business category as well as being highly commended for the Sustainability award. The company was also one of five businesses shortlisted for the Community Impact award.
Hosted by respected SAS veteran and best-selling author Colin MacLachlan, and with live entertainment provided by 2017 X Factor finalist Holly Tandy, the awards recognised the achievements of all areas of the local business community – from apprentices and new entrepreneurs taking the first steps in their chosen vocations to businesses demonstrating excellence in customer service, business growth and staff development.
However, the night belonged to Barnsley's Naylor Group. Founded in 1890, the fourth-generation family-run business has reinvented itself, successfully investing more than £18m in the last two years alone. In addition to going above and beyond the call of duty in supporting its 350-strong workforce through a wide range of people development-led initiatives, the company has also successfully reduced its electricity consumption by a staggering 89%, as well as repurposing more than 7,000 tonnes of used plastics, which would have otherwise been destined for landfill.
Advertisement
The important role played by charities was also recognised. In what proved to be one of the most fiercely contested categories, Rotherham Samaritans secured the title of Charity of the Year, whilst Barnsley Hospice and Rotherham Abuse Counselling Service (Rothacs) were highly commended. The three charities were all awarded cash prizes to support their charitable efforts. Other winners from the charity sector saw Barnsley Hospice CEO Martin Tune awarded the title of Business Person of the Year, whilst Rotherham Hospice was awarded Campaign of the Year.
Rotherham-based IT provider Balliante were crowned Small Business of the Year, whilst Equans secured a double award win, landing the titles of Business Community Impact and Excellence in Customer Service.
The hard work and dedication of several longstanding South Yorkshire businesses were also recognised on the night, having collectively accumulated 360 years of service with special salutes to business: Kinspeed and Age UK Rotherham (40 years), Steel City Marketing (45 years), Rotherham United (100 years) and Shorts Accountants (135 years).
"Being awarded the title of Business of the Year by Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber is an incredible achievement, and I feel immensely proud of every member of our team who have contributed to our success.”
Craig Boddy, Managing Director, Balliante, said: "Being named as small business of the year is a huge honour, and I feel incredibly proud that the hard work and dedication shown by our team has been recognised in this way. When we relocated our business to Rotherham Town Centre, we wanted to play a small part in contributing to the regeneration efforts of the town. We've enjoyed a significant period of growth during the past twelve months, not just supporting fellow businesses in South Yorkshire, but we've also seen demand for our services increase from customers across Europe and the US.
"It's been an incredible 12 months for Balliante, and as more businesses adopt new forms of technology in their day-to-day business, I think we are well-placed to continue our growth journey in the future."
Matt Travis, President, Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber, said: “Over the past year, businesses across Barnsley, Rotherham and the wider South Yorkshire region have faced some of the most challenging conditions in recent memory. Yet despite these headwinds our businesses have continued to adapt, innovate and thrive.
"From manufacturers embracing cutting-edge technology to service providers finding new ways to deliver value, the spirit of enterprise and entrepreneurship in Barnsley and Rotherham remains as strong as ever. Success is never achieved in isolation; it’s the result of people coming together in the spirit of collaboration, trust and shared ambition.
"The Barnsley & Rotherham business awards is one of the highlights of the Chamber’s business calendar, and the ways in which many businesses go above and beyond the call of duty never fails to amaze me. I would like to give my congratulations to every business that took part in this year’s Business Awards. The standard of entry was remarkable, and every organisation that was shortlisted, highly commended and winners on the night should feel incredibly proud of their achievements.”
Full list of winners:
Business of the Year: Naylor Group
Apprentice of the year: Winner: Max Brough, Airmaster
Highly Commended: Becky Smith (Barnsley Hospice), Joe Cockerill (Mears Group)
Business Community Impact: Winner: Equans
Highly Commended: Henry Boot Construction, Reloved Boutique by Barnsley College
Business Growth: Winner: Utility Source Limited
Highly Commended: Actus, TwentyFour IT Services
Business Person of the Year: Winner: Martin Tune (Barnsley Hospice)
Highly Commended: Dr Perdita Mouseley (Rotherham Opportunities College), Mark Smith (Make Your Mark)
Campaign of the Year: Winner: Rotherham Hospice
Highly Commended: ACW Medical Services, Utility Source Limited
Charity of the Year: Winner: Rotherham Samaritans
Highly Commended: Barnsley Hospice, Rotherham Abuse Counselling Service (Rothacs)
Commitment to People Development: Winner: Glu Recruit
Highly Commended: Rotherham Hospice, Vaughandale Construction
Excellence in Customer Service: Winner: Equans
Highly Commended: IT Desk (UK) Limited, Wayv, Talk and Broadband for Business
Social Impact: Winner: Esh Group
Highly Commended: Equans, KCM Waste Management
Sustainability Award: Winner: Riverlution
Highly Commended: Hydrov Ltd, Naylor Group
Most Promising New Business: Winner: Jiggle
Highly Commended: Empress Ballroom, Nexus 360
Small Business of the Year: Winner: Balliante
Highly Commended: Gravitate Digital Accounting, Empress Ballroom
Large Business of the Year: Winner: Naylor Group
Highly Commended: Equans, Hargreaves Industrial Services
Salutes to Business – presented to businesses in recognition of their longstanding commitment to South Yorkshire’s local economy:
40 years: Kinspeed, Rotherham Samaritans
45 years: Steel City Marketing
100: Rotherham United FC
135 Shorts Accountants
BR Awards website
Images: BR Chamber
0 comments:
Post a Comment