News: Economic Trailblazer to continue in South Yorkshire
By Tom Austen
An economic inactivity trailblazer in South Yorkshire is in line for a funding boost to help give more people furthest from employment the tools to get into work.
Transformative schemes are being extended with an £80m funding boost as the government targets economic inactivity hotspots through joined up localised support.
Unlike traditional employment support, inactivity trailblazers empower local areas to design tailored solutions that tackle the root causes of economic inactivity - such as poor mental health, low skills, and barriers like social isolation - rather than just treating the symptoms.
New support that areas can offer will include work readiness skills, employer engagement to change hiring practices and support Local Growth Plans, mental health support, confidence-building social groups and skills training to move thousands more people closer to the labour market.
Rothbiz reported in April on an £18m scheme in South Yorkshire for a dedicated new service working with employers to hire those with health conditions, and a new “triage” system to make it quicker and easier to connect people to employment, health, and skills support.
These groundbreaking schemes are helping to break the vicious cycle between poor mental health and unemployment by trialling initiatives that combine job support with health and skills support.
Those who benefit from the trailblazer support face complex, often deeply personal barriers to work, and the scheme is part of the Government’s wider plan to deliver national renewal focused on opportunity and respect, ensuring everyone is seen and valued.
Advertisement
Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Pat McFadden said: "For too long too many people have been locked out of the job market, which fails them and fails our economy.
"That is why we are doing things differently – putting local leaders in the driving seat so the right support goes to their community.
"By further investing in our trailblazers we’re helping people who were previously underserved or overlooked to build the confidence and skills they need to thrive."
By taking a holistic approach, the programme is already delivering results through early intervention, flexible training and working directly with employers to create supportive environments, rather than treating health and employment as separate issues.
South Yorkshire’s Mayor, Oliver Coppard, said: "South Yorkshire has a proud industrial heritage that shaped our communities and powered progress far beyond our borders. But the legacy of industrial decline left behind deep-rooted challenges. For too long, poor health, low skills, and limited opportunity have held too many people back. That’s not good enough, and we’re changing it.
"I’m proud that we’ve secured another year of funding for the Economic Trailblazer. It’s a vital part of our nationally recognised Pathways to Work programme, which is helping thousands of people across South Yorkshire into good, secure jobs.
"We’re building a South Yorkshire where everyone can stay near and go far, putting people and employers at the heart of everything we do - creating opportunity, transforming lives, and strengthening communities. Together, we’re making change happen."
South Yorkshire operates a Pathways to Work system, ensuring alignment and a coordinated one-system approach to employment support services on offer.
Through their new initiatives, South Yorkshire aims to reduce inactivity from 25.5% in 2023 to under 20% by the end of 2029 – equivalent to helping 40,000 people across the area.
Economic inactivity in Rotherham is higher (27%) than in South Yorkshire, statistical neighbours and the national average (21%). This is driven by higher economic inactivity among women, residents aged 50-64, and ethnic minorities.
South Yorkshire Pahways to Work website
Images: Barnsley Council
Transformative schemes are being extended with an £80m funding boost as the government targets economic inactivity hotspots through joined up localised support.
Unlike traditional employment support, inactivity trailblazers empower local areas to design tailored solutions that tackle the root causes of economic inactivity - such as poor mental health, low skills, and barriers like social isolation - rather than just treating the symptoms.
New support that areas can offer will include work readiness skills, employer engagement to change hiring practices and support Local Growth Plans, mental health support, confidence-building social groups and skills training to move thousands more people closer to the labour market.
Rothbiz reported in April on an £18m scheme in South Yorkshire for a dedicated new service working with employers to hire those with health conditions, and a new “triage” system to make it quicker and easier to connect people to employment, health, and skills support.
These groundbreaking schemes are helping to break the vicious cycle between poor mental health and unemployment by trialling initiatives that combine job support with health and skills support.
Those who benefit from the trailblazer support face complex, often deeply personal barriers to work, and the scheme is part of the Government’s wider plan to deliver national renewal focused on opportunity and respect, ensuring everyone is seen and valued.
Advertisement
Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Pat McFadden said: "For too long too many people have been locked out of the job market, which fails them and fails our economy.
"That is why we are doing things differently – putting local leaders in the driving seat so the right support goes to their community.
"By further investing in our trailblazers we’re helping people who were previously underserved or overlooked to build the confidence and skills they need to thrive."
By taking a holistic approach, the programme is already delivering results through early intervention, flexible training and working directly with employers to create supportive environments, rather than treating health and employment as separate issues.
South Yorkshire’s Mayor, Oliver Coppard, said: "South Yorkshire has a proud industrial heritage that shaped our communities and powered progress far beyond our borders. But the legacy of industrial decline left behind deep-rooted challenges. For too long, poor health, low skills, and limited opportunity have held too many people back. That’s not good enough, and we’re changing it.
"I’m proud that we’ve secured another year of funding for the Economic Trailblazer. It’s a vital part of our nationally recognised Pathways to Work programme, which is helping thousands of people across South Yorkshire into good, secure jobs.
"We’re building a South Yorkshire where everyone can stay near and go far, putting people and employers at the heart of everything we do - creating opportunity, transforming lives, and strengthening communities. Together, we’re making change happen."
South Yorkshire operates a Pathways to Work system, ensuring alignment and a coordinated one-system approach to employment support services on offer.
Through their new initiatives, South Yorkshire aims to reduce inactivity from 25.5% in 2023 to under 20% by the end of 2029 – equivalent to helping 40,000 people across the area.
Economic inactivity in Rotherham is higher (27%) than in South Yorkshire, statistical neighbours and the national average (21%). This is driven by higher economic inactivity among women, residents aged 50-64, and ethnic minorities.
South Yorkshire Pahways to Work website
Images: Barnsley Council
0 comments:
Post a Comment