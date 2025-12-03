News: Up to 800 houses planned for Rotherham greenbelt site
By Tom Austen
Another planning application is being prepared for new housing on greenbelt land in Rotherham - this time in Dinnington and the largest single development yet for so-called "safeguarded land."
Rothbiz has reported on a number of proposed developments in Rotherham this year that are for sites in the local plan that were designated as "safeguarded land" rather than sites designated for housing. The 2018 plan set out that they may be needed in the future and taken out of the greenbelt after the end of the plan period in 2028.
Planning consultants are hoping to convince the local planning authority that the land should be used now to address the borough's housing needs.
Now Vistry Group, the company that builds more UK homes than anyone else, has engaged with agents to begin planning enquiries with Rotherham Council on a large parcel of farm land near Dinnington.
Savills listed a 26.71 hectare site at Oldcotes Road, Throapham for sale as development land. Historically in arable use, it is next to a smaller residential development site to the west which is owned by Harron Homes and is under development.
Early stage plans from Vistry East Yorkshire have been drafted to explore the prospects of residential development at the site for up to 800 dwellings.
Advertisement
Plans, drawn up by agents, Savills, state: "The proposed development is for up to 800 dwellings across a mix of sizes and tenures in accordance with affordable housing and the most up-to-date housing mix information.
"The Site can be accessed via Oldcotes Road and Leys Lane, with the indicative proposals having a access from both roads.
"The Site is wholly in Flood Zone 1. There is an area in the centre of the Site which is at high risk of surface water flooding, albeit no development is proposed within this area."
Plans add that detailed drainage designs are being prepared, with indicative proposals showing an attenuation basin on the eastern side of the centre of the site.
Funding could also be provided to improve Lodge Lane and Leys Lane crossroads.
The local plan designated Dinnington East as a Broad Location of Growth and agents argue that the housing requirement for the borough has not been met. This site, SLS13 in the local plan, was identified for 759 dwellings in the longer term.
A public consultation and an outline planning application are expected.
Vistry website
Images: Savills
Rothbiz has reported on a number of proposed developments in Rotherham this year that are for sites in the local plan that were designated as "safeguarded land" rather than sites designated for housing. The 2018 plan set out that they may be needed in the future and taken out of the greenbelt after the end of the plan period in 2028.
Planning consultants are hoping to convince the local planning authority that the land should be used now to address the borough's housing needs.
Now Vistry Group, the company that builds more UK homes than anyone else, has engaged with agents to begin planning enquiries with Rotherham Council on a large parcel of farm land near Dinnington.
Savills listed a 26.71 hectare site at Oldcotes Road, Throapham for sale as development land. Historically in arable use, it is next to a smaller residential development site to the west which is owned by Harron Homes and is under development.
Early stage plans from Vistry East Yorkshire have been drafted to explore the prospects of residential development at the site for up to 800 dwellings.
Advertisement
Plans, drawn up by agents, Savills, state: "The proposed development is for up to 800 dwellings across a mix of sizes and tenures in accordance with affordable housing and the most up-to-date housing mix information.
"The Site can be accessed via Oldcotes Road and Leys Lane, with the indicative proposals having a access from both roads.
"The Site is wholly in Flood Zone 1. There is an area in the centre of the Site which is at high risk of surface water flooding, albeit no development is proposed within this area."
Plans add that detailed drainage designs are being prepared, with indicative proposals showing an attenuation basin on the eastern side of the centre of the site.
Funding could also be provided to improve Lodge Lane and Leys Lane crossroads.
The local plan designated Dinnington East as a Broad Location of Growth and agents argue that the housing requirement for the borough has not been met. This site, SLS13 in the local plan, was identified for 759 dwellings in the longer term.
A public consultation and an outline planning application are expected.
Vistry website
Images: Savills
0 comments:
Post a Comment