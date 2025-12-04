News: Chocoberry sets date for Rotherham opening
By Tom Austen
Chocoberry, one of the UK’s leading handcrafted luxury dessert cafés, has announced that its new dessert café in Rotherham will open later this month.
Rothbiz reported first on work getting underway in July to convert a former Chinese restaurant on Barbot Hall Industrial Estate.
Founded in Leicester in 2018, Chocoberry is known across the UK for its extravagant and unique desserts – from knafeh ‘Dubai Chocolate’ strawberries to tiramisu French toast – and innovative all-day brunch menu.
The Chocoberry menu also includes indulgent desserts such as various cakes and cheesecakes, kanafeh, cookie dough, crepes, waffles, macarons, churros, sundaes, hot drinks, milkshakes and mocktails.
Quality is at the centre of Chocoberry’s offer. The brand only ever uses the finest ingredients, including premium Belgian chocolate and small-batch, speciality roasted coffee. Meanwhile, its baked goods use its own-developed recipes and are baked in-house at the Chocoberry Bakery, creating a truly unique customer experience.
Operators say that the new café in Rotherham will offer a "relaxing and highly aesthetic environment for customers to relax with friends or family. Its menu can also be ordered for takeaway or via local delivery partners, offering the perfect afternoon or evening indulgence."
The national brand, which is one of Deliveroo’s most ordered, will begin serving its extravagant desserts to customers on Friday December 19, with plans for a celebratory opening party with special offers and giveaways.
At Rother Court on Mangham Road, the new location has most recently been home to Lin Palace. It was previously Lihoma and Papa Luigi's.
Images: Chocoberry
Images: Chocoberry
1 comments:
I hope it is a success but can't for the life of me understand why they chose this location.
