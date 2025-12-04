Thursday, December 4, 2025

News: Chocoberry sets date for Rotherham opening

By

Chocoberry, one of the UK’s leading handcrafted luxury dessert cafés, has announced that its new dessert café in Rotherham will open later this month.

Rothbiz reported first on work getting underway in July to convert a former Chinese restaurant on Barbot Hall Industrial Estate.

Founded in Leicester in 2018, Chocoberry is known across the UK for its extravagant and unique desserts – from knafeh ‘Dubai Chocolate’ strawberries to tiramisu French toast – and innovative all-day brunch menu.

The Chocoberry menu also includes indulgent desserts such as various cakes and cheesecakes, kanafeh, cookie dough, crepes, waffles, macarons, churros, sundaes, hot drinks, milkshakes and mocktails.

Advertisement
Quality is at the centre of Chocoberry’s offer. The brand only ever uses the finest ingredients, including premium Belgian chocolate and small-batch, speciality roasted coffee. Meanwhile, its baked goods use its own-developed recipes and are baked in-house at the Chocoberry Bakery, creating a truly unique customer experience.

Operators say that the new café in Rotherham will offer a "relaxing and highly aesthetic environment for customers to relax with friends or family. Its menu can also be ordered for takeaway or via local delivery partners, offering the perfect afternoon or evening indulgence."

The national brand, which is one of Deliveroo’s most ordered, will begin serving its extravagant desserts to customers on Friday December 19, with plans for a celebratory opening party with special offers and giveaways.

Ameer Nurmahomed, UK General Manager at Chocoberry, said: “When our doors open later this month, dessert lovers are in for a real treat. Our combination of delicious baked goods, speciality coffee, and extravagant and viral desserts will create a new go-to destination for unique dessert experiences and is unlike anything already in Rotherham. We look forward to introducing consumers to the brand and playing our part within the local community.”

At Rother Court on Mangham Road, the new location has most recently been home to Lin Palace. It was previously Lihoma and Papa Luigi's.

Chocoberry website

Images: Chocoberry

posted at 10:29 AM
Labels: , , , , , ,

1 comments:

Anonymous,  December 4, 2025 at 10:48 AM  

I hope it is a success but can't for the life of me understand why they chose this location.

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Members:
Supported by:
More news...

  © Blogger template Newspaper III by Ourblogtemplates.com 2008

Back to TOP  