News: Rotherham Council continues to snap up land for development
By Tom Austen
Rotherham Council looks to have acquired a key piece of land that will enable the development of a Riverside Residential Quarter in the town centre to continue.
With £3m coming from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA), Rotherham Council set up a Strategic Acquisition Fund and a £600,000 Feasibility Fund in 2024 to help bring forward sites in ways that meet the authority’s longstanding aims for regeneration of the town centre as a vibrant and successful place.
The funding enables the Council to acquire land and property to unlock development opportunities, tackle derelict sites, and accelerate key ambitions to deliver housing, commercial space, and transport infrastructure.
First identified in the 2017 Town Centre Masterplan, the Riverside Residential Quarter (RRQ) is situated along Sheffield Road, adjacent to the River Don. The vision for this area focuses on revitalising the town centre by creating a vibrant, mixed-use residential community.
Acquisition of under used and derelict land and property along Sheffield Road has been ongoing since 2021 with multimllion pound developments such as Westgate Riverside and Millfold Rise bringing new housing to the area.
Property interests, such as the large car park and two pub buildings have already been acquired by the council from Satnam Regeneration and now terms have been agreed on another significant land holding.
Council papers regarding the latest acquisition refer to the warehouse and yard on Sheffield Road that is currently home to SIG Roofing Rotherham. The riverside site is adjacent to the completed housing projects.
Having previously approved the acquisition, approval was granted in December to exercise the delegation to complete the purchase of the site using the allocated Strategic Acquisition Fund. A sum for the purchase of the land has not been disclosed but it was expected to be completed by the end of Quarter 3, December 2025.
Masterplanning in the area has been undertaken by AHR Architects showing up to 200 high quality residential units, to include a mix of apartments and houses. The site to the west of Westgate has an indicative capacity of 143 dwellings.
The report states: "Rotherham Council’s long-term objective for the town centre sees the continued diversification of its offer. Attracting new uses, services, residential and leisure opportunities and moving away from the traditional retail market.
"The Council’s success in securing public funds and its own investment in the town has attracted private sector interest in investing in the town’s future. This is increasingly resulting in Rotherham being seen as a place to do business. The Council continues to drive forward investment in the town centre and acquisition of this property at Sheffield Road, Rotherham, to further contribute to the Council's wider plans to diversify the town centre offer."
The acquisition will bring about an initial income stream for the council until redevelopment takes place.
Rothbiz reported in 2024 that a cluster approach was considered necessary by the authority "to create a sufficient quantum of development potential to tackle viability."
A previous tender exercise for a £6m scheme on Corporation Street received no interest, likely due to the smaller size of the scheme.
Sites such as Sheffield Road, Corporation Street, the site of the former Magistrate's Court, and the High Street site previously home to Primark, are likely to be brought to market as a redevelopment opportunity together.
A recent update to the council's cabinet on efforts to complete the development of plans to RIBA Stage 1 (the preparation and brief stage) for the next phase of major housing in the town centre shows that the project was delayed to enable the addition of another site. A tender exercise was due to close in December 2025 and after this stage, "there will be a clearer indication of plans and timeline."
Images: Google Maps / Atollie Property
Images: Google Maps / Atollie Property
