News: Latest tenant set to perk up Rotherham retail development
By Tom Austen
A new neighbourhood coffee shop is the latest to sign up for the Olive Lane development in Rotherham. It leaves just one unit remaining of the original scheme.
Olive Lane opened last year at Waverley in Rotherham and the first tenants signing up to the scheme included a Tesco store, vets, nursery and restaurants. A medical centre and community centre are also part of the plans.
The urban shopping and leisure development on Highfield Spring, part of Harworth’s complete redevelopment of the former mining site, totals 11 retail units and a medical centre and sits between the housing and the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP).
Serve has secured the 1,959 sq ft unit E1, close to the Tesco Express, and opposite The Canary Bar.
Not just specialising in coffee and brunch, Serve will also introduce cocktails and dining to Waverley, with the operators already being granted a premises licence.
The licence sets out that opening hours are from 7:00 to 23:20 each day with alcohol able to served between 11:00 and 23:00. Conditions relate to drinks prices, the installation of CCTV and the introduction of a "Challenge 25" policy.
An opening date has not yet been announced but recruitment is underway and the Serve brand was recently introduced to the community at a Christmas event where a pop-up coffee shop showcased some of the drinks that will be on offer.
Olive Lane is home to Karobar Indian Restaurant, The Canary, Wingers, Hall Court Veterinary Group, Specsavers, Little Olives Nursery and Tesco Express. A 1,420 sq ft unit remains available to let.
At the other end of Olive Lane a planning application was approved last year relating to a new build block of commercial units that was sold off by Harworth to developers before work began.
Sky House Co., the Sheffield-based housing developer bringing forward the adjacent Waverley Central scheme, applied to make changes to unit G2. The plans show the building split into three units with one set to be occupied by a dental practice.
Serve website
Olive Lane website
Images: Harworth / Fox Lloyd Jones
