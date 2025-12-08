News: Padel plans in for Rotherham golf club
By Tom Austen
A set of plans have been served up for new outdoor padel courts at a Rotherham golf course.
Rothbiz reported earlier this year on early stage plans for new padel courts at The Grange Golf Club in Kimberworth.
The course was laid out in the 1970's on former coal workings where the freehold ownership passed to the Council. The course and clubhouse was let to Grange Park Golf Club Limited in 2005.
In 2023 local businessman Peter Eyre was approached to look at assisting the company who had debts of £500,000 and were in the process of appointing an administrator.
Top Play, which shares directors with Pocket Sports Bars Ltd and other Eyre family businesses, has been looking at diversifying the business after it was clear that just relying on golf course income and operating as an event venue was no longer sustainable.
Seperate plans for the club were recently submitted and involve a significant refurbishment programme of the existing club house, and the conversion of former agricultural buildings so that they can be used as holiday guest houses.
Now Top Play has submitted an application for for the installation and provision of three flexi Padel Courts with associated enclosures and lighting and areas of soft landscaping.
Padel is a form of tennis that originated in Mexico in 1969, grew across South America before making it to Spain. The sport is now rapidly expanding across Europe.
The LTA says that since 2020 the number of padel courts in Britain grew from 50 to over 800, while annual participation rose from 15,000 in 2019 to 400,000 players in 2025.
If approved, the courts would be located next to the club house on land which has previously been used as an outdoor event space and the siting of a large marquee.
The site is in the green belt and the plans add: "Following a rigorous consultation with the golf course management the proposed Padel Court location and setting it was agreed this is the preferred area, albeit untidy and requiring maintenance and has no significant environmental impact with the surrounding green belt, nature, conservation or agricultural interests."
The proposed opening hours would be Monday to Friday 8am - 9pm. and Saturdays and Sundays 8am - 9 pm and a padel court set up could add three new staff members at the course.
Rothbiz reported last week on approved plans from Top Play that show how nine padel courts could be created in a vacant building at Hellaby in Rotherham.
Grange Park Golf Club website
Images: Top Play
