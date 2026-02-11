News: Rotherham physio turns ambition into reality
By Tom Austen
After years of helping patients restore strength and mobility in both the NHS and private practice, physiotherapist Shannon Wilkinson embarked on an exciting new chapter by opening her own clinic in Rotherham.
With guidance and support from RIDO’s Launchpad programme Wilkinson Physiotherapy in Todwick helps people achieve their rehabilitation goals through personalised care and expert treatment.
Whether recovering from an injury, managing ongoing pain, or aiming to improve performance, the clinic offers a wide range of physiotherapy services designed to help clients move better and feel their best.
When Shannon opened Wilkinson Physiotherapy in September, she wasn’t just starting a business, she was fulfilling a long-held ambition. She said: "“I always knew setting up my own practice was the end game. Working for others never gave me the fulfilment I wanted. Now I can structure things my way, spend more time with people, and really listen to their concerns.”
Services include physiotherapy for aches, pains and musculoskeletal conditions, sports injury management, and tailored one-to-one rehabilitation. Shannon also provides pain management plans and pre- and post-operative support for a safe return to full function.
Advertisement
Having launched in September, Shannon’s client base is diverse, from teenagers to people in their 80s.
Available to all new, early stage and small businesses in the Rotherham area, completely free of charge, Launchpad offers one-to-one coaching and a comprehensive range of expert workshops to help give your business the best start and support to grow. It is delivered by RiDO, the regeneration arm of Rotherham Council.
Shannon has attended many of Launchpad’s expert workshops on artificial intelligence (AI) and marketing, gaining practical insights to help develop her social media marketing skills and grow her clinic. Her advice to others: "“Sign up straight away and immerse yourself in as many of their courses as you can. You don’t know everything about business, and even if you take one thing away from a session, it’s something new you have discovered. I’ve always learned something useful from each workshop."
Wilkinson Physiotherapy website
RiDO website
Images: Wilkinson Physiotherapy
With guidance and support from RIDO’s Launchpad programme Wilkinson Physiotherapy in Todwick helps people achieve their rehabilitation goals through personalised care and expert treatment.
Whether recovering from an injury, managing ongoing pain, or aiming to improve performance, the clinic offers a wide range of physiotherapy services designed to help clients move better and feel their best.
When Shannon opened Wilkinson Physiotherapy in September, she wasn’t just starting a business, she was fulfilling a long-held ambition. She said: "“I always knew setting up my own practice was the end game. Working for others never gave me the fulfilment I wanted. Now I can structure things my way, spend more time with people, and really listen to their concerns.”
Services include physiotherapy for aches, pains and musculoskeletal conditions, sports injury management, and tailored one-to-one rehabilitation. Shannon also provides pain management plans and pre- and post-operative support for a safe return to full function.
Advertisement
Having launched in September, Shannon’s client base is diverse, from teenagers to people in their 80s.
Available to all new, early stage and small businesses in the Rotherham area, completely free of charge, Launchpad offers one-to-one coaching and a comprehensive range of expert workshops to help give your business the best start and support to grow. It is delivered by RiDO, the regeneration arm of Rotherham Council.
Shannon has attended many of Launchpad’s expert workshops on artificial intelligence (AI) and marketing, gaining practical insights to help develop her social media marketing skills and grow her clinic. Her advice to others: "“Sign up straight away and immerse yourself in as many of their courses as you can. You don’t know everything about business, and even if you take one thing away from a session, it’s something new you have discovered. I’ve always learned something useful from each workshop."
Wilkinson Physiotherapy website
RiDO website
Images: Wilkinson Physiotherapy
0 comments:
Post a Comment