News: New housebuilder set for Waverley
By Tom Austen
Another housebuilder looks set to take on one of the large remaining development plots at the Waverley regeneration site in Rotherham.
At Yorkshire's largest ever brownfield mixed-use development, Harworth Group is transforming the former Orgreave coal mining site in to a new sustainable community that will comprise up to 3,890 homes, shops, restaurants, a primary school, and leisure and community facilities, including 310-acres of green open space.
Rothbiz reported in 2024 on planning approval for 177 dwellings on a plot of land known as Plot 4 or Waverley Railside.
At the time, the applicant was master developer, Harworth Group, but now newly submitted plans relating to the site have come in from Strata.
Strata Homes is a huge regional house builder operating across Yorkshire and the East Midlands. It has Rotherham developments in nearby Catcliffe and has been progressing plans for Kiveton Park.
At Waverley, the Strata site is bound by Highfield Spring to the north, the Sheffield-Worksop-Lincoln railway to the south, and industrial units to the east and west. It is adjacent to the site of a potential Waverley train station.
Advertisement
With a mix of housing sizes, from 1 bed to 4 bed, the approved plans include 113 affordable housing units on the site (63.8%), including five 4-bed affordable dwellings and 12 1-bed affordable dwellings.
A recently submitted construction management plan states: "Strata aim to commence works on site in Spring 2026 with an expected build programme duration of around 4 years (subject to build and market conditions)."
Strata joins a number of housebuilders on the site where only a few large plots remain undeveloped. These include Avant Homes, Barratt Homes, Sky-House, Harron Homes, Forge New Homes, Honey and Taylor Wimpey.
Harworth Group plc is a listed Rotherham-based company. A recent update to the stock exchange stated that it had sold 1,837 total plots, with an additional 155 plots due to complete imminently, despite what it called "residential market weakness" during the financial year.
Strata website
Harworth Group website
Images: Harworth Group
At Yorkshire's largest ever brownfield mixed-use development, Harworth Group is transforming the former Orgreave coal mining site in to a new sustainable community that will comprise up to 3,890 homes, shops, restaurants, a primary school, and leisure and community facilities, including 310-acres of green open space.
Rothbiz reported in 2024 on planning approval for 177 dwellings on a plot of land known as Plot 4 or Waverley Railside.
At the time, the applicant was master developer, Harworth Group, but now newly submitted plans relating to the site have come in from Strata.
Strata Homes is a huge regional house builder operating across Yorkshire and the East Midlands. It has Rotherham developments in nearby Catcliffe and has been progressing plans for Kiveton Park.
At Waverley, the Strata site is bound by Highfield Spring to the north, the Sheffield-Worksop-Lincoln railway to the south, and industrial units to the east and west. It is adjacent to the site of a potential Waverley train station.
Advertisement
With a mix of housing sizes, from 1 bed to 4 bed, the approved plans include 113 affordable housing units on the site (63.8%), including five 4-bed affordable dwellings and 12 1-bed affordable dwellings.
A recently submitted construction management plan states: "Strata aim to commence works on site in Spring 2026 with an expected build programme duration of around 4 years (subject to build and market conditions)."
Strata joins a number of housebuilders on the site where only a few large plots remain undeveloped. These include Avant Homes, Barratt Homes, Sky-House, Harron Homes, Forge New Homes, Honey and Taylor Wimpey.
Harworth Group plc is a listed Rotherham-based company. A recent update to the stock exchange stated that it had sold 1,837 total plots, with an additional 155 plots due to complete imminently, despite what it called "residential market weakness" during the financial year.
Strata website
Harworth Group website
Images: Harworth Group
0 comments:
Post a Comment