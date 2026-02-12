News: Plans put in for new indoor golf and darts facility
By Tom Austen
A vacant unit at a Rotherham trade park could be home to double bogeys and double tops as it is targeted for a new sports and leisure destination, according to Visit Rotherham.
Visit Rotherham is the only place that brings together news and events information so you can find out what's on in Rotherham. It reports on a planning application being submitted for Rowms Lane in Swinton, which would enable the change of use. An alcohol licence application has also been submitted.
Sim Roomz is being spearheaded by Scott Dawson and promises a state-of-the-art facility if plans are approved by Rotherham Council.
A post on social media explains: "We’ve secured the very best in indoor sports and entertainment technology. Our state-of-the-art facility will feature top-of-the-range TrackMan indoor golf simulators, allowing you to play like the pros, experience world-class courses from around the globe, and enjoy fun, interactive games for the whole family.
"In addition, we’re bringing you the Target OMNI automated dart scoring system, perfect for players of all levels, alongside pool tables, live sporting events, and a VIP family-friendly room complete with multi-sport simulators and a private dart wall — with even more to come."
Swinton's own PGA professional, Lewis Thompson has also announced that he will be relocating to Sim Roomz as its resident golf coach.
The parade includes trade retailers such as Screwfix, United Carpets and Toolstation. Sim Roomz is looking to create an all-year-round indoor venue in the former gym next door to The Little Town of Play.
When the development was originally approved it restricted uses in the unit to either a "trampoline park, a children’s play area and a gymnasium but for no other purposes (including any other leisure purposes in Class D2)." It also restricted opening hours.
The former planning class D2 Assembly and Leisure was abolished in 2020 and largely redistributed into the new Class E (commercial/leisure).
Plans show eight simulator bays on the ground floor plus a VIP sim bay at the rear, with toilets and a kitchen. The first floor shows four interactive dart boards a pool table and a separate room for the PGA pro.
