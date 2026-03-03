News: How Rotherham Council wants to spend £2.95m on local growth, backing business support, High Streets and more events
By Tom Austen
The cabinet at Rotherham Council is set to approve the use of £2.95m of local growth funding, continuing to fund business and employment support services, high profile events and dedicated financial support for High Street units and market traders.
The allocation for 2026/27 is from the Local Growth Fund (LGF), the government funding pot designed to replace the Shared Prosperity Fund (SPF - itself a successor to the European Structural Funds) and equip mayors in the North and Midlands to boost regional productivity.
Rotherham's allocation represents a reduction of around 10% compared to the previous year so the focus is on the priorities of supporting local business, people and skills, and communities and place. Funding is set to maintain delivery of priority projects, matching council priorities.
Most of the projects are continuations from the current programme.
For example, a further £666,655 is for the Shop Unit Business Grant Project that has been oversubscribed. It means that more businesses could recieve a 100% grant of up to £10,000. The allocation has been increased to reflect the high demand in 2025/26, with the target areas also expanded.
£60,000 has been allocated for Rotherham Town Centre Markets, which is currently undergoing a revamp as part of a £40m regeneration scheme. The funding is to "support market traders, raise awareness of the markets and increase footfall, particularly during the construction of the new markets and central library. Specific initiatives are being developed, but could include micro grants for traders (new and existing) and themed events."
Funding is also earmarked for sub-regional projects such as Launchpad business support (£263,257) and business grants related to productivity (£483,588) and low carbon (£200,000).
People and skills projects that support young people who are not in employment, education or training; provide community-based core skills (maths, English and digital) courses and: support working people who want to reach their career potential, are set to share a further £450,000.
Building on the success of the Children’s Capital of Culture traineeships and skills programme, a £300,781 project extension will offer alumni roles in local organisations for previous trainees.
Addressing communities and place, £424,219 is being allocated for a further programme of events delivered throughout the year.
The report adds: "As well as established events such as the Rotherham Show, UPLIFT and Christmas lights switch on, the programme will include school holiday events across the borough, new activities piloted in the town centre, and a St George’s Day event in April."
Images: RMBC
