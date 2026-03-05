News: Plans progress for takeaway expansion after Rotherham Council loses appeal
By Tom Austen
Operators of a doughnut shop in Rotherham are progressing plans to convert it into a hot food takeaway after it successfully secured planning permission on appeal. Rotherham Council planners earlier concluded that it would "fail to promote a healthier community."
Rothbiz reported last year on proposed changes to a wider regeneration scheme close to Mushroom Roundabout at Aldwarke, where the seperate drive thru unit has been occupied by Dunkin’ Donuts on Sycamore Road.
Sheffield-based franchise specialists, QFM Group, applied in 2024 to make changes at the unit, admitting that Dunkin' had not traded optimally since moving in.
However, Rotherham Council refused the change of use application that would enable a hot food takeaway to operate in the unit instead.
Refusing the application, planners pointed to the proximity of High Greave Junior School, 500 metres away on foot, and the Hutton Park campus of Rotherham Aspire Pupil Referral Unit (PRU) at 650 metres.
Rotherham Council has a supplementary planning document that restricts hot food takeaways within 800 metres of a school or college, unless it is in within a defined town or district centre. Planners acknowledged that there is already a Taco Bell on the site but concluded that the proposal was in direct conflict with its adopted planning policies.
An appeal followed and last year an inspector overturned the decision, stating that the site "is not an unacceptable location for the proposal with regards to promoting a healthier community."
The inspector's decision explains that the national planning framework "states that local planning authorities should refuse applications for hot food takeaways and fast food outlets within walking distance of schools and other places where children and young people congregate, unless the location is within a designated town centre; or in locations where there is evidence that a concentration of such uses is having an adverse impact on local health, pollution or anti-social-behaviour."
The inspector recognised that the policies of both nearby schools prohibit pupils from leaving the school premises during the school day without express permission and that there is already easy access to a number of existing fast-food takeaways in the immediate area.
"Although it does not provide hot food, the existing restaurant currently provides goods which are high in sugar and therefore do not provide a significantly more healthy alternative to the proposal. Moreover, as there are already a range of fast-food takeaways in the immediate area, the anticipated occupation of one additional unit would not, in my view undermine the overarching aims of the SPD [the council's planning framework] with regards to the creation of a healthier community."
Plans have now been submitted for new Taco Bell signage at the current Dunkin Donuts unit.
Images: Taco Bell / Google Maps
