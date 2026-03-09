News: Community united at stadium to launch "Rotherham Day"
By Tom Austen
A new annual celebration designed to showcase the very best of Rotherham is gathering momentum, with businesses, schools, charities and community leaders recently coming together at the AESSEAL New York Stadium to launch the town’s first official Rotherham Day.
Planned for Friday September 18, the initiative aims to bring the town together in a celebration of civic pride while recognising the people, organisations and businesses that help make Rotherham what it is today.
The idea is being spearheaded by local figure John Breckin, widely known as “Mr Rotherham”, alongside local businessman Scott Thorpe, founder of TMG Mortgage Network, and David Walker, Rotherham's School Games Organiser, with added support from a growing coalition of business and community groups and organisations across the borough.
Organisers say the day will focus on celebrating the town’s achievements, inspiring the next generation and strengthening the sense of pride among residents.
Events planned for the day include schools across the borough wearing red to show their support for the town, the continuation of the hugely successful Children’s Capital of Culture baton relay, a run to help support all local charities, which will then look to become a half marathon and full marathon to put the town on the map, and community events highlighting local charities, volunteers and businesses.
There are also plans for creative projects in schools, including a poetry initiative led by Year 9 students celebrating what Rotherham means to them with a book to published.
Organisers say the ambition is for Rotherham Day to become a long-term tradition that grows year on year.
Scott Thorpe said the goal was simple: “Rotherham has incredible people, successful businesses and a strong community spirit. This day is about bringing that together and putting the town firmly on the map, with blue chip companies now on board, we are convinced we can now put Rotherham Firmly on the map.
“We want people to celebrate where they’re from, recognise the achievements around them and create something that future generations can be proud of.”
John Breckin added: “There’s already fantastic work happening across Rotherham every day. Rotherham Day is about connecting all of that and creating a moment where the whole town comes together.
“If we can inspire young people, celebrate our volunteers and remind everyone what makes this place special, then we’ve achieved something important.”
Organisers hope the initiative will grow into a major annual event for the town, attracting widespread participation from schools, businesses and community groups.
Phil Smith, Non-Executive Director at Rotherham United, was at the launch event and talked about his start in life in Rotherham and his journey to the upper echelons in the global financial sector. He is convinced that the local community working together to talk up the town will encourage investors to take a closer look.
Rotherham Day could be the start, as Thorpe adds: "This isn’t just a celebration, it’s a statement: Rotherham is proud, ambitious and ready to put itself back on the map."
Anyone interested in supporting or getting involved with Rotherham Day can contact the organisers to find out more about upcoming plans and opportunities to take part.
Rotherham Day Linktree
Images: Rotherham Day
