News: Updated plans submitted for £12m Rotherham regeneration scheme
By Tom Austen
A new planning application has been submitted for a multimillion pound regeneration scheme in a Rotherham town where demolition recently got underway.
The revamp of Dinnington market, approved in 2024, includes clearing derelict buildings, creating a new town square, and developing purpose-built commercial units to diversify the local offer.
The project, backed by £11m in Government funding, aims to improve the outdoor market, pedestrian routes, and public spaces - creating a healthier, safer, and more sustainable environment for residents, visitors, and businesses.
Revised plans are now being prepared for units on Laughton Road.
After detailed surveys revealed the buildings were in a worse condition than anticipated, the Council now intends to fully demolish and rebuild the buildings rather than refurbish them to "deliver a safer, higher‑quality and future‑proofed space for businesses that will also better meet the needs of the community."
The scheme has also been designed to include an outdoor market presence in an improved location and environment, one with demountable stalls which is designed to limit the prevalence of anti-social behaviour and provide dedicated welfare and storage facilities.
In the original plans, commercial units, the indoor market, a burnt-out building, the Dinnington Colliery Band building, and the fixed outdoor market stalls were proposed for demolition.
New plans are for the demolition of the existing retail units at 46-56 Laughton Road and the proposed replacement being a two storey building consisting of six retail units.
The design mirrors the existing approved scheme and will now provide two, two storey pitched roof buildings fronting Laughton Road on either side of a new public square where the market will take place, surrounded by commercial units.
If approved, it would mean that 4,300 sq ft of ageing commercial space would be replaced by new build commercial space totalling 4,900 sq ft. This has the potential to take employment numbers from 8 to 12 full time equivalent jobs in this area of the scheme.
Ron Hull Demolition, demolished the former florists and dance studio on Laughton Road, which were destroyed by fire.
The Government has confirmed that the spending on the project can be extended from 2026 to 2028. A tender process to appoint a main contractor will begin shortly, with work expected to begin on site in the summer.
There are proposals to temporarily relocate the market while redevelopment works take place.
Rotherham Council website
Images: RMBC
