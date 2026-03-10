News: Beatson Clark welcomes key additions
By Tom Austen
Leading glass packaging manufacturer Beatson Clark has strengthened its sales and marketing team with three new appointments.
Beatson Clark, which has been making glass bottles and jars in Rotherham since 1751, specialises in providing glass packaging solutions for niche brands in the food, drink and pharmaceutical markets worldwide.
Gary Steen has joined the company as Sales & Marketing Director, Craig Crooks has taken the role of Key Account Manager (UK), and Emma McCartney is Beatson Clark’s new in-house Digital Marketing Specialist.
These three new appointments each bring a wealth of experience and ideas and will bolster Beatson Clark’s sales and marketing efforts as the company looks to grow and expand into new sectors in 2026.
Having worked in the glass industry for 32 years, Gary Steen has got lots of fresh ideas to bring to the team.
“It’s a competitive market, but we’re still seeing plenty of exciting opportunities, especially in amber,” he said.
“With over three decades in the glass industry, I’m really enjoying using my experience to help us focus on where we can grow. Our on-site decoration plant is a big part of that too; it gives us a real edge as we expand what we offer in the spirits and cosmetics sectors.”
Craig Crooks has worked in the glass industry for over eight years. His new role is to maintain and grow Beatson Clark’s existing customer base across the UK, developing relationships and exploring new opportunities.
“It’s been great so far,” said Craig. “The people here are fantastic: warm, welcoming, very experienced and up for a challenge. Everybody’s working towards the same goal, which is brilliant to be part of.”
Craig says the long heritage of Beatson Clark and its status as the UK’s only independent glass packaging manufacturer are both clear advantages offering stability and experience in the current uncertain climate.
“I like the culture and the history of Beatson Clark and the fact that we’re an independent in an increasingly corporate industry,” he said. “It means we can offer the personal touch and be more agile and responsive, which some of the more corporate manufacturers find hard to do.”
Digital Marketing Specialist Emma McCartney has a degree in English literature and a master's in creative writing, and she’s combining those skills with her digital expertise to enhance Beatson Clark’s visibility in the marketplace.
She’s gained experience in a number of marketing roles since graduating from Newcastle University in 2021.
“I’m interested in glass from a personal point of view – at home I mostly store food in glass, and I appreciate the health and environmental impacts, so it aligns with my values.
“I’ve been here for three months and already I’ve been building out a robust digital marketing strategy and working with the team on developing our 2026 marketing calendar across all marketing segments.
“My aim is to grow our digital presence, develop our brand story and as my role progresses, I hope to build on the professional relationships I’ve made so far.”
